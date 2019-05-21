Didier Deschamps Won't Become Juventus Manager, Commits Future to France

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

France national team manager and former Juventus midfielder and coach Didier Deschamps has ruled himself out of the race to become the new Bianconeri boss.

Deschamps committed his immediate future to Les Bleus in a press conference, per Football Italia:

"The situation is clear and precise: all my energy and concentration are geared towards qualifying for Euro 2020.

"It's always nice when you see your name next to those of big clubs, and Juventus are in that category, but my future is with France. There’s no door to open."

Per Serie A blogger Raffaele, Deschamps was among the leading contenders for the job:

The 50-year-old made over 100 appearances for the Italian giants as a player, winning three Serie A titles and the 1995-96 UEFA Champions League, the last time Juventus won the tournament.

He returned as head coach in 2006, replacing Fabio Capello, and guided the club back to Serie A after they had been relegated as part of the Calciopoli scandal.

He left after their single season in Serie B, however, and coached Marseille for several years before taking the France job in 2012. With Les Bleus, he won the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Juventus have won eight Serie A titles in a row, with Massimiliano Allegri guiding them to the last five. The success hasn't carried over into Europe, however, and the Old Lady has decided to change things up this summer:

Given their domestic dominance, talented squad and tremendous resources―they have the ability to secure their rivals' best players, buying the likes of Napoli's Gonzalo Higuain and AS Roma's Miralem Pjanic―the Juventus managerial position is arguably the most attractive this summer.

According to journalist Luca Momblano, Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and free agent Antonio Conte―who previously played for and coached Juventus―are the current favourites:

Juventus haven't hired a manager who wasn't Italian or didn't have a strong connection to the club in over 50 years, so Deschamps would have fit their profile. But like Allegri, he prefers a pragmatic and disciplined approach, and his tactics may be too similar to those of the departing manager.

A move for Conte or Lazio's Simone Inzaghi seemed more likely before Deschamps ruled himself out, and those two remain among the favourites as the search continues.