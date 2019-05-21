Antoine Griezmann Transfer Could Be a Problem for Barcelona, Says Xavi

David Aliaga/MB Media/Getty Images

Barcelona legend Xavi believes an Antoine Griezmann transfer could cause real problems in the Barca dressing room if the players and coach Ernesto Valverde aren't keen on the signing. He also thinks Griezmann's video announcement that he would stay at Atletico Madrid last summer hurt the team.

Xavi sat down for an interview with Sport's Albert Masnou and was asked whether he would sign the Frenchman if the dressing room didn't want him at the club. He said:

"I understand it hurt what he did last summer. If the reason for the rejection (from Barca players) was only a footballing issue, I'd speak with the dressing room to make them see he's a player who can bring something. We have to see, however, who is signing him? The sporting director? Valverde? The president? If I came to Barca I would ask for the signings, and if the dressing room doesn't agree with any of them I'd speak with them, but in the end I decide. Be it Griezmann or whoever. Another thing would be if the coach doesn't want him either. Then we have a problem. Seeing the SPORT front cover I said: 'Wow, you have to know that because if not, you don’t make a front page like that.'"

The Sport cover referenced by Xavi stated that current Barcelona players do not want the 28-year-old to join them at the Camp Nou:

Per Sport Witness, both Sport and Mundo Deportivo—the two biggest sports papers in Catalonia—have published opinion pieces critical of Griezmann, focusing on the video he made last year and a report from El Larguero (h/t The Spanish Football Podcast) that he was planning to do so again this summer:

Last year's La Decision documentary came after months of speculation that linked the former Real Sociedad man with the Blaugrana. He eventually opted to stay in the capital, but after a disappointing 2018-19 season, the forward has now changed his mind.

Per sports writer Colin Millar, Griezmann announced his decision to leave the club earlier this month:

Atletico president Enrique Cerezo voiced his disappointment with the player in an interview with Fox Sports (h/t Goal's Dejan Kalinic), while Valverde told reporters contact has already been made.

A transfer to Barcelona seems highly likely, although other clubs have been linked with Griezmann as well. L'Equipe (h/t Get French Football News) named Manchester United as favourites for his signature:

United's chances of landing him will increase greatly if the Barcelona dressing room does indeed speak out against the signing, and comments like those of Xavi could push Griezmann in that direction as well.