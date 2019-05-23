2019 Stat Predictions for Every Projected Starting NFL QB

0 of 32

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Here's a revelation for you: The NFL is a quarterback-driven league.

I know. It's a stunner. Take a minute to collect yourself.

The defending Super Bowl champion just so happens to have the greatest player to ever man the position on its roster. The team he vanquished in Atlanta has one of the better young signal-callers in the game.

It's long been said there are two types of teams in the league—the ones with a true franchise quarterback and the ones without.

Of course, it isn't that simple. The league's 32 quarterback situations run the gamut from cloudy to crystal clear. From outstanding to…not outstanding. And then some.

For better or worse, every NFL team will roll someone out there 16 times in 2019.

Based on examination of their previous numbers, supporting casts, talent and schemes, here's a look at how those players might do.