Report: Damian Lillard, Blazers 'Expected' to Agree to 4-Year, $191M Contract

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2019

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard reacts after being called for a foul against the Denver Nuggets in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

All-Star point guard Damian Lillard is expected to sign a four-year, $191 million supermax extension with the Portland Trail Blazers this summer, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

As Haynes noted, Lillard would be eligible for the supermax if he is named to one of the three All-NBA teams.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

