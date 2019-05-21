Report: Damian Lillard, Blazers 'Expected' to Agree to 4-Year, $191M Contract

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

All-Star point guard Damian Lillard is expected to sign a four-year, $191 million supermax extension with the Portland Trail Blazers this summer, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

As Haynes noted, Lillard would be eligible for the supermax if he is named to one of the three All-NBA teams.

