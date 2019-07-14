Brock Lesnar Cashes in WWE MITB Briefcase on Seth Rollins, Wins Universal Title

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Brock Lesnar cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Sunday at WWE Extreme Rules and defeated Seth Rollins to win the Universal Championship.

Rollins had teamed with Becky Lynch for a victory over Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in the main event. He had little time to recover before Lesnar's music hit.

Lesnar quickly entered the ring and hit a pair of German suplexes on Rollins. From there, the bell rang to officially signal his cash-in and he immediately delivered an F-5 to Rollins to put the champ away.

With the win, The Beast Incarnate is now a seven-time world champion, and he rebounded from dropping the universal title to Rollins at WrestleMania 35.

The path to Lesnar's latest title win was a unique one, as he won the men's Money in the Bank ladder match for the first time in his career.

He was not initially announced as part of that bout on May 19, but a spot opened up when Sami Zayn was found beaten up backstage. Triple H accused Braun Strowman of the act, but The Monster Among Men denied any involvement.

The ladder match started with seven competitors instead of eight, and just when it looked as though Ali was set to secure the briefcase, The Beast ran down and usurped him to become the new Mr. Money in the Bank.

That led to some mixed reaction among fans. While some heralded the move as a great one because of the shock factor, others lamented the fact The Beast was once again poised to become world champion over other deserving Superstars in the match such as Ali, Andrade, Finn Balor and Drew McIntyre.

On Raw the night after Money in the Bank, a triumphant Lesnar went out to the ring flanked by his advocate, Paul Heyman, who bragged about his client holding the briefcase and the fact that he could strike at any time.

Rollins and Kofi Kingston confronted Lesnar in an effort to challenge him rather than constantly having to look over their shoulders.

The Beast refused to bite, which meant he could continue to hold his Money in the Bank contract over the heads of the champions.

On that same Raw, Lesnar even teased cashing in on Rollins and Kingston after they won a tag team match, but he decided to toy with them and walk away instead.

Heyman announced ahead of time that Lesnar would cash in on Rollins on the go-home edition of Raw prior to Super ShowDown, but rather than cashing in after beating down Rollins, Lesnar said he would cash in at Super ShowDown instead.

Lesnar finally decided to cash in Sunday, and with a world title back around his waist, it looks as though The Beast is back to stay in WWE, which suggests another long and dominant reign could be in his future.

A rematch with Rollins likely beckons at SummerSlam.

