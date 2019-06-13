Arsenal Schedule 2019-20: Premier League Fixtures Released

Molly Darlington - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal will open their 2019-20 Premier League campaign against Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Sunday, August 11.

After Unai Emery had back-to-back matches against Manchester City and Chelsea to open his debut campaign as Arsenal boss last term, he has been handed a slightly easier start to his second season in charge as the Gunners host Burnley in their second match of 2019-20 on August 17.

However, then comes one of Arsenal's toughest assignments of the whole campaign as they visit Anfield to take on Liverpool on August 24, before hosting the first north London derby of the season against Tottenham Hotspur on August 31.

The full fixture list for the Gunners' league season can be found on the club's official website:

There is one clear area where Arsenal can improve from last term in 2019-20.

Away from home last season, they lost eight times in the league and accrued just 25 of their 70 points.

They did not beat any of their top-six rivals away from the Emirates Stadium, and they also dropped points on the road at the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion, Southampton and Crystal Palace.

Arsenal's record against their top-four rivals was actually quite good last term.

They picked up just a single point in four matches against Manchester City and Liverpool, but 11 from six games against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Arsenal must wait until December 28 before their first meeting with Chelsea in the league in 2019-20, while United and City await on September 28 and December 14, respectively.

The Gunners can make gains this term by improving their record against the Sky Blues and Liverpool.

But picking up points on the road against mid-table and relegation-threatened teams will be the key to regaining a top-four spot again.

Last season, Arsenal missed out to Spurs for fourth spot by just a single point, and they finished just two points behind third-placed Chelsea:

If Emery can turn defeats to the likes of Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton, West Ham United and Southampton into draws and wins, Arsenal stand to improve by between five and 15 points in 2019-20.

That should propel them back into the top four and continue their trajectory to potentially becoming title challengers once again.