Tom Brady Avoids Eating a Strawberry Thanks to James Holzhauer's 'Jeopardy!' Win

James Holzhauer's Jeopardy! win Monday night kept New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady from having to pay up on a unique wager.

As Holzhauer chased his 23rd consecutive victory, Brady tweeted:

It's not quite a $100,000 bet, but it did add some extra intrigue.

Brady told People's Ana Calderone and Charlotte Triggs this about strawberries in March 2018: "I just don't like them. At the end of the day, I just don't like the taste," he clarified after telling NY Mag in 2016 that he'd never eaten the fruit in his life. "I don't like the smell, the texture or anything. It doesn't really have to do with my diet—it's just more of my preference—but somehow it got wrapped into my diet."

He did take a bite of a strawberry earlier that month with Stephen Colbert, though:

However, Holzhauer got Brady off the hook, banking $89,229 in the process.

Holzhauer has now piled up $1,780,237 during his run. His 23-game streak marks the second-longest winning streak in show history, trailing only Ken Jennings (74 games).