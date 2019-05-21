Eagles Rumors: Malcolm Jenkins 'A No-Show' at Start of Philadelphia's OTAs

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 25: Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on November 25, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Safety Malcolm Jenkins was a no-show as the Philadelphia Eagles opened organized team activities Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Though the workouts to this point have been voluntary, his absence is notable. Schefter also noted Jenkins did not participate in the team's offseason workout program, marking the first time in his career he had done so.

Jenkins has not made it public as to why he has not shown up to offseason workouts. However, there has been speculation that he is seeking a new contract:

The 31-year-old has two years remaining on his current deal, which will pay him $8.1 million and $7.6 million, respectively, over the next two seasons.  According to Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media, Jenkins ranks 10th among safeties in average salary in 2019.

He has been selected to the Pro Bowl in three of the last four seasons.

Jenkins is coming off a season in which he recorded 97 tackles, eight pass breakups, one interception, three forced fumbles and one sack.

The team captain has not missed a game since joining the Eagles in 2014. Per 94WIP's Eliot Shorr-Parks, Jenkins leads the defense in snaps (3,003) over the past three seasons while lining up all over the field.

Jenkins is a two-time Super Bowl champion and played an important role in securing Philadelphia's first Lombardi Trophy after the 2017 season.

The Eagles will hold their mandatory minicamp from June 11-13.

