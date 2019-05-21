Report: Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Tuchel's Relationship Is 'Not Necessarily Fluid'

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe's relationship with manager Thomas Tuchel has been described as "not necessarily fluid" and is feared to have influenced recent suggestions the striker could be ready to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

Football365 cited a report from Le Parisien detailing the frictional player-manager relationship, which has been highlighted after Mbappe's controversial comments at the UNFP (the French National Union of Professional Footballers) Awards.

A passage from the report read:

"A further report in Le Parisien has shed a light on the ‘complex relationship’ Mbappe shares with manager Thomas Tuchel, which could be playing a part in his apparent unhappiness in the French capital.



"The pair are said to be on ‘good’ but ‘not necessarily fluid’ terms, with moments of ‘misunderstanding’ and ‘friction’."

Mbappe, 20, suggested a "new project" could be on the horizon, leading the French giants to release a statement explicitly stating the youngster would not be sold this summer, per Football365.

His comments suggested he's ready to consider his options after winning France's top flight for a third year in succession, per Goal:

The forward scored 32 goals in 28 Ligue 1 appearances this season as PSG romped to a second successive league title. On Sunday, he became the first player in history to be named both Ligue 1 Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year in the same season.

Mbappe was voted fourth in the 2018 Ballon d'Or ballot and scored four goals for France en route to last year's FIFA World Cup triumph in Russia.

Despite barely being out of his teenage years, Mbappe has accomplished more in his career thus far than many professionals can hope of achieving by the time they retire.

Tuchel won Ligue 1 in his first season at PSG—their only major trophy this term—but the UEFA Champions League quarter-final loss to Manchester United was considered a major disappointment.

The German coach recently addressed rumours associating his player with a departure and stressed PSG need Mbappe, via Omnisport:

There have been suggestions Tuchel could be relieved of his duties after a single season despite the league triumph, though sportswriter Gabriele Marcotti noted that wouldn't be out of context today:

Following Mbappe's comments on Sunday, PSG tweeted a statement (in French) that translated to read, per Football365:

“Strong links have united PSG and Kylian Mbappe for two years and that same story will continue next season.

“With a shared ambition to mark history in European football, after 50 years since PSG was founded, we have a chance to write a big page in history together and each major player will have to play his part, always working for the team.”

Mbappe is one of the most prized assets in world football, but another change in manager may be needed at the Parc des Princes in order to get the most out of PSG's record-breaker.