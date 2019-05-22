5 Ideas to Keep WWE 24/7 Championship from Becoming a Boring Gimmick

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE's latest effort to fix the current ratings slump is the introduction of the 24/7 Championship, which will function much like the Attitude Era's Hardcore Championship in that the belt can be won by anyone at any time.

It's an interesting concept, yet when Mick Foley unveiled the title on Monday Night Raw, the crowd's response was lukewarm at best.

The audience booed to express their frustration and disappointment, if not downright bewilderment that this is the next in a line of schemes supposed to fix WWE.

It won't be the solution to all the company's problems, while the belt is hideous and there is a high risk of massive failure with the execution of this title, but there is still a chance it can be a success.

With the right strategies in mind, the 24/7 Championship can be more than a gimmick.

Let's take a look at how WWE can best tap into this title's potential and make the most of the 24/7 Championship.