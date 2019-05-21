Olivier Giroud Says He's 'Very Happy' at Chelsea, Confirms Contract Negotiations

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Olivier Giroud has indicated he'll remain at Chelsea next season after saying he's "very happy" at Stamford Bridge and confirmed talks over a new one-year agreement are ongoing.

The 32-year-old's contract is due to expire in June, but Giroud has expressed contentment in west London and suggested he's close to signing a new deal, per the Daily Mail's Matt Barlow.

He said: "I feel very happy at the club. Maybe I need a bit more game time, but I won't give up. That's my mentality. That's how I'm made. It's not sorted yet, but we are talking about another year."

Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard recently reported Giroud has been convinced to extend his Stamford Bridge stay after previously hinting at an exit due to a lack of starting opportunities.

It’s been seven years since Giroud left Montpellier for the Premier League, but his signature has been in-demand among clubs from France's top flight. A return to Ligue 1 has been touted this summer, with Lyon, Nice, Bordeaux and Marseille reported as possible destinations.

James Benge of Football.London added that his prospects under manager Maurizio Sarri might even improve next season:

The report acknowledged Chelsea's upcoming two-window transfer ban due to signing foreign minors—which the club have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport—as a factor in why they could retain Giroud.

Gonzalo Higuain, 31, is expected to rejoin parent club Juventus when his loan comes to an end, and the club won't be permitted to sign a replacement if the transfer embargo stands.

Despite his advanced years, Giroud has proved useful for club and country in recent seasons. He was an important cog for France in their run to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and his 10 goals in the UEFA Europa League this season make him the competition's top scorer.

Football writer Jeremy Smith highlighted his international scoring form also continues to stand out:

Giroud first moved to London when he joined Arsenal in 2012, and he'll face his former club in the Europa League final in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Wednesday, May 29.

Speaking about his old Arsenal loyalties, Giroud told Barlow he's committed to Chelsea: "I enjoyed the years I spent there. It has been a big part of my career, my first club in England and it will always be special, but now I feel my blood is blue. The same as the national team, blue suits me well."

It seems unlikely the club will attempt to sign Higuain permanently from Juve. Goal's Nizaar Kinsella noted the Argentinian's unimpressive Premier League return since he arrived in January:

Beating Arsenal to a European title after already qualifying for next term's UEFA Champions League would be an ideal end to his first full season at Chelsea, and Giroud's mind already seems to be made up on his Blues future.