NHL Playoffs 2019: Remaining Conference Finals Dates, TV Schedule and Odds

Boston, a city that is no stranger to championships, has the chance for another one in the coming weeks.

After the Red Sox won the World Series in 2018 and the New England Patriots triumphed in the 2019 Super Bowl, the Bruins now have a chance to bring home another trophy to the successful city with the upcoming Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Bruins have already guaranteed themselves a spot after not allowing the Carolina Hurricanes a single win in the Eastern Conference Finals—locking their playoff appearance on Thursday with a 4-0 win over the Canes.

In an impressive showing, Boston won three of its four Conference Finals games by at least three goals, with only Game 3 close with a 2-1 final score in the Bruins' favor.

The St. Louis Blues and the San Jose Sharks, on the other hand, are in a tight battle in the Western Conference Finals for the other Stanley Cup Finals spot.

The two teams have gone back and forth in the series, and the Blues put on an impressive performance to demolish the Sharks 5-0 and take the series lead in Game 5.

With a win on Tuesday, the St. Louis Blues can clinch the Western Conference title and move on to face the Bruins in the Stanley Cup. While the Bruins are currently favored to win the Stanley Cup over either of the two Western Conference teams, the Blues have shown they have what it takes to come back no matter the deficit—as they did against the Dallas Stars in Round 2.

Here's a look at the schedule for the remaining Western Conference Finals games, as well as odds and analysis for the matchup between San Jose and St. Louis.

Remaining Conference Finals Schedule (All times ET)

Tuesday, May 21

Game 6: San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Thursday, May 23*

Game 7: St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m., NBC Sports Network (if necessary)

Western Conference Finals Odds

St. Louis Blues 2-9

San Jose Sharks 10-3

Odds via Oddschecker

This is not the first time these two teams have met in the Conference Finals, with the Sharks beating the Blues 2-4 in the 2015-2016 Conference Finals and moving on to face the Pittsburg Penguins in the Stanley Cup Finals.

San Jose went on to lose to Pittsburgh 2-4, dashing its first chance at a Stanley Cup title.

That was the only Conference Finals title for either of the teams, with St. Louis never having reached the Stanley Cup.

Both teams are hungry for a chance at the Stanley Cup and to take down Goliath in the Boston Bruins. The Sharks are also looking to make up for their zero-goal performance in Game 5, so they will come out aggressive from the start of the game—as they've only scored one goal in the last two matchups.

Despite the odds being in their favor and an ability to clinch the series with a win, the Blues are not getting ahead of themselves.

"We're not getting too high," said defenseman Joel Edmundson, according to nhl.com. "We've got one more game. Hopefully we can close it out. If not, we'll come back here and try it again."

St. Louis' Jaden Schwartz had an incredible game in the Blues' 5-0 win with three goals and leads the team for goals in the postseason with 12. Another performance like that from the left wing forward could just about finish it for the Blues. Alongside St. Louis native Pat Maroon and the second-leading scorer Vladimir Tarasenko, the Blues look good going into Game 6.

If anyone can get the Sharks out of their shooting slump its centers and leading postseason scores Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl, who have 14 and 10 goals, respectively. However, Hertl did not play in the last period of Game 5 and is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, according to ESPN.

The Sharks will need Hertl in full health and Couture playing at his best in Game 6 if they want a chance at Game 7 and a Stanley Cup appearance.