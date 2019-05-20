Video: Mick Foley Unveils New WWE 24/7 Title; R-Truth Ends Up Winning Belt

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

It's safe to assume the name of the title doesn't describe the time WWE invested in the design process.

Mick Foley unveiled the company's newest championship Monday night on Raw. Dubbed the 24/7 Championship, it effectively serves as a hardcore title in WWE's more family-friendly PG era.

Almost immediately, the 24/7 Championship became the subject of mockery on social media:

Titus O'Neil became the inaugural 24/7 champion but didn't have much time to savor his reign. Robert Roode pinned O'Neil on the entrance ramp to capture the belt.

Roode's tenure as the champ didn't make it through the remainder of Raw. He frantically fled from his colleagues backstage, who wanted a piece of the gold. R-Truth used Roode's desperation to lead him into a trap in the parking lot.

If WWE is willing to get really imaginative with the concept, the 24/7 Championship could be really fun. Few fans are going to take this seriously, so the promotion might as well lean into that and be as campy and over-the-top as possible.

Especially with social media and the WWE YouTube channel, the opportunities for comedy are endless. During a 2001 episode of SmackDown, Booker T and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin brawled in a grocery store, a moment many still remember today.

That's the kind of thing that could help establish the 24/7 Championship as an entertaining addition to WWE programming.

Based on the generally stale feeling surrounding both Raw and SmackDown Live at the moment, though, nobody should be surprised if the creative team ultimately drops the ball.