Video: Mick Foley Unveils New WWE 24/7 Title; R-Truth Ends Up Winning Belt

Video: Mick Foley Unveils New WWE 24/7 Title; R-Truth Ends Up Winning BeltMay 21, 2019
It's safe to assume the name of the title doesn't describe the time WWE invested in the design process.
Mick Foley unveiled the company's newest championship Monday night on Raw. Dubbed the 24/7 Championship, it effectively serves as a hardcore title in WWE's more family-friendly PG era.
WWE @WWE
Anytime. Any place. Anywhere. 2️⃣4️⃣/7⃣. @RealMickFoley just unveiled the #247Championship on #RAW! https://t.co/7TkRq4HWMi
Almost immediately, the 24/7 Championship became the subject of mockery on social media:
Jimmy Korderas @jimmykorderas
Maybe the 24/7 title should be renamed the CHNFY Championship or Creative Has Nothing For You title.
SiriusXM Busted Open @BustedOpenRadio
When you get your first glimpse at the new WWE 24/7 Championship #RAW https://t.co/8soGECMcSM
Titus O'Neil became the inaugural 24/7 champion but didn't have much time to savor his reign. Robert Roode pinned O'Neil on the entrance ramp to capture the belt.
WWE @WWE
WHAT THE?? A title change has already happened! @RealRobertRoode is the NEW #247Champion!! #Raw https://t.co/F5q79zrmIb
Roode's tenure as the champ didn't make it through the remainder of Raw. He frantically fled from his colleagues backstage, who wanted a piece of the gold. R-Truth used Roode's desperation to lead him into a trap in the parking lot.
WWE @WWE
It was fun while it lasted, @RealRobertRoode. Say WHAT'S UP to your new #247Champion, @RonKillings!! #RAW https://t.co/la0VEZM0xu
If WWE is willing to get really imaginative with the concept, the 24/7 Championship could be really fun. Few fans are going to take this seriously, so the promotion might as well lean into that and be as campy and over-the-top as possible.
Especially with social media and the WWE YouTube channel, the opportunities for comedy are endless. During a 2001 episode of SmackDown, Booker T and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin brawled in a grocery store, a moment many still remember today.
That's the kind of thing that could help establish the 24/7 Championship as an entertaining addition to WWE programming.
Based on the generally stale feeling surrounding both Raw and SmackDown Live at the moment, though, nobody should be surprised if the creative team ultimately drops the ball.
