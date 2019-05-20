Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon Set for WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia

Shane McMahon, SmackDown commissioner and minority owner of WWE, raises the WWE World Cup trophy following the match as part of as part of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel pay-per-view at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on November 2, 2018.
The Big Dog and The Best in the World will battle it out at WWE's Super ShowDown event from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on June 7.

On Raw Monday night, Shane McMahon accepted Roman Reigns' challenge for a singles match but made sure Reigns will have to wait to get any satisfaction in the ring.

The bad blood between McMahon and Reigns largely stems from the April 16 edition SmackDown Live. Reigns moved to the blue brand in the Superstar Shake-up. On his first night in his new home, he asserted his dominance by delivering a Superman Punch to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

A week later, Shane demanded Reigns face him in the ring, but it was part of a scheme to attack the former world champion.

The feud continued to simmer a bit and remained on the back burner during the build for Money in the Bank. With that pay-per-view out of the way, WWE could finally pit Reigns and McMahon against one another.

This matchup generally fits with the trend of WWE cramming as many stars as it can for the Saudi Arabia shows. Both Goldberg and The Undertaker are already confirmed for Super ShowDown, with Triple H on the card as well.

Reigns vs. McMahon isn't really a match fans would want to see on a typical PPV, so doing it in Saudi Arabia is the best way to resolve the rivalry.

