NBA Rumors: Blazers Assistant Nate Tibbetts to Interview for Grizzlies HC Job

The Memphis Grizzlies are reportedly eyeing someone in the Western Conference Finals for their vacant head coaching position.

On Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the Portland Trail Blazers gave the Grizzlies permission to interview assistant coach Nate Tibbetts for their head coaching vacancy. The position is open because Memphis fired J.B. Bickerstaff following the 2018-19 campaign.

Tibbetts has been an assistant coach with the Trail Blazers since the 2013-14 season and was an assistant for the Cleveland Cavaliers before that.

