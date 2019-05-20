NBA Rumors: Blazers Assistant Nate Tibbetts to Interview for Grizzlies HC Job

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2019

SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 14: Assistant coach Nate Tibbetts of the Portland Trail Blazers coaches against the Sacramento Kings on January 14, 2019 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies are reportedly eyeing someone in the Western Conference Finals for their vacant head coaching position.

On Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the Portland Trail Blazers gave the Grizzlies permission to interview assistant coach Nate Tibbetts for their head coaching vacancy. The position is open because Memphis fired J.B. Bickerstaff following the 2018-19 campaign.

Tibbetts has been an assistant coach with the Trail Blazers since the 2013-14 season and was an assistant for the Cleveland Cavaliers before that.

           

