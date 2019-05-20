Former IndyCar Driver Al Unser Jr. Arrested for OWI in Indianapolis

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS - MAY 22: Former Indy 500 Winner Al Unser Jr. looks on during Miller Lite Carb Day practice for the IRL IndyCar Series 93rd running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 22, 2009 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
Donald Miralle/Getty Images

Former race car driver Al Unser Jr. was arrested early Monday morning in Hendricks County, Indiana, according to WISH-TV

The 57-year-old has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, improper lane usage on a three (or more) lane highway and speeding.

According to the report, the arresting officer said Unser had "red and glossy eyes, slurred speech, and detected an odor commonly associated with alcoholic beverages emanating from his vehicle and person."

The officer also stated he was "consistently verbally hostile" toward the police.

Per ESPN, Unser reportedly staggered and fell to the ground after exiting the car.

"I have nothing to say," Unser said after walking out of jail. "Sorry, I have nothing to say."

This was the former driver's third arrest of this kind after being arrested for drunk driving in 2007 and 2011.

Unser is best known for winning the Indianapolis 500 in 1992 and 1994, while his father Al Unser won the event four times in his career.

Related

    Star NBA Duos That Need to Break Up 💔

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Star NBA Duos That Need to Break Up 💔

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the NFL's Best Home Run Threats

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Ranking the NFL's Best Home Run Threats

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB's Worst Team Blew Its World Series Shot

    Featured logo
    Featured

    MLB's Worst Team Blew Its World Series Shot

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    Prospect Stock After Draft Combine 📈📉

    NBA hopefuls who helped and hurt themselves

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Prospect Stock After Draft Combine 📈📉

    NBA hopefuls who helped and hurt themselves

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report