Former IndyCar Driver Al Unser Jr. Arrested for OWI in Indianapolis

Donald Miralle/Getty Images

Former race car driver Al Unser Jr. was arrested early Monday morning in Hendricks County, Indiana, according to WISH-TV.

The 57-year-old has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, improper lane usage on a three (or more) lane highway and speeding.

According to the report, the arresting officer said Unser had "red and glossy eyes, slurred speech, and detected an odor commonly associated with alcoholic beverages emanating from his vehicle and person."

The officer also stated he was "consistently verbally hostile" toward the police.

Per ESPN, Unser reportedly staggered and fell to the ground after exiting the car.

"I have nothing to say," Unser said after walking out of jail. "Sorry, I have nothing to say."

This was the former driver's third arrest of this kind after being arrested for drunk driving in 2007 and 2011.

Unser is best known for winning the Indianapolis 500 in 1992 and 1994, while his father Al Unser won the event four times in his career.