WWE Legend Ric Flair Recovering After Undergoing Successful Surgery

John E. Sokolowski/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair underwent successful surgery Monday, his wife, Wendy Barlow, confirmed to TMZ Sports.

TMZ Sports also wrote Barlow said she wanted "to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this difficult time."

The nature of Flair's procedure is unclear.

TMZ Sports first reported Flair was transported to a hospital on May 16 for what was described as a "very serious" situation. Barlow downplayed the significance of the medical episode, saying doctors expected the 16-time world champion to make a full recovery.

Conrad Thompson, Flair's son-in-law, also told Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp that Flair was having a previously planned procedure performed now in the hope he could attend the Starrcast convention in Las Vegas, which begins Thursday.

According to TMZ Sports, Flair pulled out of his celebrity roast which was scheduled for Friday at Starrcast.