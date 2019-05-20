WWE Legend Ric Flair Recovering After Undergoing Successful Surgery

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 20, 2019

HAMILTON, ON - NOVEMBER 11: Former professional wrestler Ric Flair addresses the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fans prior to the start of the Eastern Semi-Final game against the BC Lions at Tim Hortons Field on November 11, 2018 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Hamilton defeated BC 48-8. (Photo by John E. Sokolowski/Getty Images)
John E. Sokolowski/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair underwent successful surgery Monday, his wife, Wendy Barlow, confirmed to TMZ Sports

TMZ Sports also wrote Barlow said she wanted "to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this difficult time."

The nature of Flair's procedure is unclear.

TMZ Sports first reported Flair was transported to a hospital on May 16 for what was described as a "very serious" situation. Barlow downplayed the significance of the medical episode, saying doctors expected the 16-time world champion to make a full recovery.

Conrad Thompson, Flair's son-in-law, also told Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp that Flair was having a previously planned procedure performed now in the hope he could attend the Starrcast convention in Las Vegas, which begins Thursday.

According to TMZ Sports, Flair pulled out of his celebrity roast which was scheduled for Friday at Starrcast.

