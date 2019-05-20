WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 20

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 20May 21, 2019
On the heels of a Money in the Bank pay-per-view that saw titles successfully retained, a new champion crowned and the shocking return of Brock Lesnar during the night's namesake match, WWE Raw hit the USA Network airwaves with the chance to build momentum for itself.
What would the red brand have in store for its fans?
Based on the announcement Sunday that Mick Foley would introduce a new championship, history would be made.
How did AJ Styles respond to his loss to universal champion Seth Rollins? Would Becky Lynch avenge her loss to Charlotte Flair at the hands of Lacey Evans? Does anyone care about The Miz after another loss to Shane McMahon?
Those questions would be answered Monday.
Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston Confront Brock Lesnar
Paul Heyman and new Mr. Money in the Bank, Brock Lesnar, kicked off Monday's show.
The advocate for the former universal champion was braggadocios in his celebration of Lesnar's victory, then threatening as he warned new universal champion Seth Rollins and WWE champion Kofi Kingston of the danger that awaits them with Lesnar as the waiting predator.
Rollins interrupted and came face-to-face with The Beastslayer.
He spewed a line or two about being an inspirational champion, to which Heyman said Rollins will wait. And wait. And wait...like waiting seven hours for his girlfriend to headline a show he could only dream of main eventing.
Kingston interrupted, saying he wants to cement his status as the greatest WWE champion of all-time and he can only doing that by beating The Beast. So, he implored Lesnar to cash in on him.
Heyman teased a potential cash-in later tonight because Rollins and Kingston are in action and Lesnar is not going anywhere.
A
Heyman is a master salesman. In one segment of television, he did more to sell the entire three-hour show by teasing the cash-in than the rest of the creative team has in the last three weeks. His promo hinted at Lesnar toying with the champions, making them wait until the moment he pounced like the beast he is, while also providing a quality Becky Lynch-inspired dig at her real-life beau.
Elsewhere, Rollins almost came off as half-cocked, a champion emotionally inspired to confront Lesnar while Kingston knew damn well what he was doing when he came face-to-face with The Beast. It was an interesting dichotomy that bears watching going forward.
Braun Strowman vs. Sami Zayn
A week after Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin were responsible for Braun Strowman missing out on his opportunity to win Money in the Bank, Zayn battled The Monster Among Men in singles competition to kick off the in-ring portion of Monday's show.
Strowman was unstoppable in his pursuit of revenge, bumping Zayn around the ringside area but a missed charge in the corner slowed his momentum. Zayn tried to capitalize with a Helluvah Kick but Strowman flattened him with a clothesline and finished him off with a powerslam.
Strowman defeated Zayn
C
Yes, Strowman got his revenge on Zayn but it came at the expense of a heel who was finally starting to build some creative momentum for himself.
Suffering the type of beatdown while yelling like a scared child is essentially the same spot Zayn found himself in prior to his injury last year.
This accomplished nothing, improved neither Superstar's standing and if anything, hurt the heel that was pummeled into the ground.
The Lucha House Party Looks for Revenge Against Lars Sullivan
One night after Lars Sullivan obliterated them at Money in the Bank, Lucha House Party interrupted an exclusive interview seeking revenge.
They made a go of it but Sullivan was still physically superior, tossing the luchadors around the squared circle. He sought to punish Lince Dorado but Kalisto and Gran Metalik were able to pull him to safety to end the segment.
D
Analysis
Now, he's feuding with Lucha House Party.
That is quite the drop for a Superstar once figuring prominently into WWE's plans.
Yes, he probably still has big things in his future but this has to be considered a step back.
Ricochet vs. Cesaro
Ricochet sold the injuries he incurred in Sunday's Money in the Bank ladder match as he squared off with Cesaro Monday.
Ricochet dodged a steel post shot and stunned Cesaro. The Swiss Superman showed off his strength, though, catching his high-flying opponent and driving him into the ring apron.
His back and ribs further damaged, Ricochet was forced to fight from underneath. He did, downing Cesaro with a headscissors as the crowd came alive.
Cesaro, though, caught Ricochet in midair with a wicked clothesline. He followed moments later with the Neutralizer and scored a quality, upset victory.
Cesaro defeated Ricochet
B
Cesaro has consistently been one of the best wrestlers on the planet yet, for whatever reason, singles pushes have been hard to come by. While this may not net him that elusive push, it is a win he can build momentum from.
Ricochet loses nothing in defeat as he had the built in excuse of the injuries suffered Sunday. If he had been healthy, the outcome may have been different. That is an interesting story steeped in realism that WWE should present more often rather than some of the convoluted fare it tries for.
Shane McMahon Interrupts Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns entered to a big pop, 24 hours after decimating Elias in short order at Money in the Bank.
Before he could say a word, Shane McMahon interrupted and said The Big Dog makes him sick for attacking his father the way he did. Reigns responded, voicing his dislike for "spoiled rich kids."
McMahon suggested Elias is not done with Reigns. He then teased walking to the ring and squaring off with Reigns before stopping and introducing Reigns to his Super Showdown opponent: Drew McIntyre.
The familiar foes ended the segment staring each other down, excitement for another match between them at the complete opposite of a fever pitch.
C-
McIntyre continues to support crooked authority figures despite the fact that it never really benefits him.
It has come at his expense, robbing him of character development and really letting him get over with fans at the level of a future world champion.
He does not need McMahon to buy him heat. The last time that happened, he ultimately ended up one-third of a jobber rock band.
Another match with Reigns that probably won't end well for him is not helping matters.
The Usos vs. The Revival
The rivalry between The Revival and The Usos came to a head Monday night as two of the greatest tag teams of this generation squared off in a barnburner of a match.
Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder isolated Jimmy Uso, working him over while occasionally taunting Jey from across the ring. They expertly grounded Jimmy, working quick tags to keep him discombobulated and unable to make the hot tag.
When he finally did, Jey exploded into the match, taking the fight to both opponents. Even when he was momentarily stunned by uppercuts by Dawson, a superkick allowed him to tag Jimmy back into the fray.
The action broke down, including a tornado DDT by Dawson at ringside and a flying Jimmy wiping The Revival out.
Back inside the squared circle, Dawson rolled Jimmy up, held the tights and scored the win.
The Revival defeated The Usos
A
Analysis
The Revival and The Usos delivered an old-school tag team match with some new school flare and the result was a pay-per-view-quality match that would have been even better with a few more minutes to let some of the spots breathe.
Dawson and Wilder winning is a nice surprise given their treatment of late and gives hope to fans that this is not the last time we will see these teams do battle.
A Moment of Bliss with Becky Lynch
Alexa Bliss began this week's Moment of Bliss by manipulating Nikki Cross into fetching her coffee before introducing Raw women's champion Becky Lynch.
Before The Man could say anything, The IIconics appeared and poked fun at Lynch losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair.
Lynch threatened to take Peyton Royce and Billie Kaye to the ring, beat them down and become Becky 3 Belts.
Lacey Evans joined in the festivities and took credit for Lynch not being Becky 2 Belts anymore.
Lynch reminded Evans she tapped her out Sunday night, then challenged the heels to a match. She suggested Bliss and Cross join her and the match was on.
C
This was another lazy promo segment designed to set up a match because WWE Creative does not know how to tell any other story.
With that said, it at least gave us a fresh match with a mix of Superstars one would not expect to see sharing the squared circle.
Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Lacey Evans and The IIconics
Alexa Bliss, unwilling to actually participate in the match, watched from ringside and enjoyed coffee as Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross battled The IIconics and Lacey Evans.
The formulaic match saw the heels beatdown and cut off Cross from her partner before a hot tag led to Lynch's explosive comeback.
The Man unloaded Bexploders before watching a frustrated Evans walk to the locker room, leaving her partners to endure the wrath of the former SmackDown women's champion.
Lynch ultimately pinned Billie Kay following a top rope leg drop.
After the match, Bliss tried to join in on the celebration but Lynch left.
Lynch, Cross and Bliss defeated The IIconics and Evans
C
For the record, the women's tag titles were not defended Sunday and worse, when Kay and Royce got television time, they lost what was essentially a three-on-two handicap match to two women who have not tagged on television.
Good thing they took those titles off Bayley and Sasha Banks at WrestleMania.
Mick Foley Introduces the 24/7 Championship
Hardcore legend Mick Foley returned to Raw for a very special introduction of the latest WWE title: the 24/7 Championship.
The titleholder would have no days off, would be subject to attack from any Superstar across WWE's brands and could lose his status as champion at any time.
Foley instructed Superstars to surround the ring and whoever got to the title would be its first champion. Among the competitors vying for it were Cedric Alexander, Titus O'Neil, EC3, Eric Young, Mojo Rawley, Karl Anderson and No Way Jose.
The Superstars battled and brawled but in the end, O'Neil was able to thwart Drake Maverick's last-minute involvement to grab the strap and become the first 24/7 champion.
Bobby Roode came from out of nowhere and rolled O'Neil up to win the title. He high-tailed it to the back to close out the segment.
O'Neil won the title; Roode defeated O'Neil to win the title
C-
On one hand, at least it's different.
On the other, this feels like a disaster of epic proportions that will end with someone like EC3 winning the title 22 times because of house show title changes, further devaluing the idea of a champion.
As long as WWE Creative can resist the urge to turn it into too much of a joke, it will...who am I kidding? This thing is comedic relief and nothing more.
The Miz vs. Drew McIntyre
Shane McMahon's new henchman Drew McIntyre battled the prodigal son's number one foe, The Miz, in the next singles match of the night.
The physically imposing Scottish Psychopath controlled the heart of the match, wearing Miz down and overwhelming him with his size and power advantage.
A powerbomb by Miz allowed him to create some space and mount a comeback. He targeted the injured leg of McIntyre and even applied the Figure Four at one point. Later, he even managed to chase McMahon through the crowd.
He sent McIntyre into the guardrail and was rolling until McMahon reappeared and level his foe. This allowed McIntyre to finish The Hollywood A-Lister with the Claymore Kick.
After the match, the heels double teamed Miz before Roman Reigns made the save. The Big Dog leveled McIntyre with a Superman Punch before a hesitant McMahon joined his personal psychopath on the ramp to end the segment.
McIntyre pinned Miz
F
No, the match did not warrant an "F" grade. What did was the fact that McIntyre could not defeat Miz without the help of McMahon.
The same McIntyre who unleashed hell in the ladder match Sunday night and was well on his way to victory. The same McIntyre who, not that long ago, looked like a Superstar who could believably defeat Brock Lesnar. He could not beat the same guy who has been unable to beat Shane freaking McMahon on two occasions.
How in the hell is anyone supposed to buy him as a credible threat to a guy who has already beat his ass on two separate occasions, including a fairly uneventful and one-dimensional WrestleMania match?
And why does the McMahon family always have to be presented as formidable foes to legitimate wrestlers?
This isn't the Attitude Era, it isn't cute and its all done at the expense of McIntyre.
Again.
No DQ Match: Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston vs. Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley
Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley viciously and unapologetically attacked WWE champion Kofi Kingston and universal champion Seth Rollins as they entered the arena for Monday's match, looking to get a head start on victory.
The pummeled the titleholders, controlling the majority of the bout. When Rollins tried to mount a comeback, Corbin grounded him, tossed him to ringside and buried him under a pile of steel chairs. This left Kingston to combat two of the top heels on Raw by himself.
The resilient Kingston fended the heels off, benefited from Rollins' return late in the match and his pairing off with Lashley, and delivered Trouble in Paradise to The Lone Wolf for the win.
After the match, the heels attacked and Brock Lesnar's music played. The Beast teased cashing in but the beaten Kingston and Rollins stood tall in the center of the ring, waiting for the Money in the Bank winner to try an attack.
He did not. Instead, Paul Heyman was overheard revealing they will announce when Lesnar cashes in next week.
Kingston and Rollins defeated Corbin and Lashley
B
This was every other tag team main event you have seen over the last two years, with the No Disqualification stipulation thrown in there for good measure.
The grade comes from the Lesnar tease and the revelation that The Beast will have a major announcement regarding his cash-in next week. That is episodic television that keeps audiences coming back rather than shows happening from week to week with no rhyme or reason.
That helped elevate this when, otherwise, it would have been a repetitive tag team main event that did nothing to create any sense of excitement for next week's broadcast.