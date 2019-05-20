WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 20

11 of 11

Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley viciously and unapologetically attacked WWE champion Kofi Kingston and universal champion Seth Rollins as they entered the arena for Monday's match, looking to get a head start on victory.

The pummeled the titleholders, controlling the majority of the bout. When Rollins tried to mount a comeback, Corbin grounded him, tossed him to ringside and buried him under a pile of steel chairs. This left Kingston to combat two of the top heels on Raw by himself.

The resilient Kingston fended the heels off, benefited from Rollins' return late in the match and his pairing off with Lashley, and delivered Trouble in Paradise to The Lone Wolf for the win.

After the match, the heels attacked and Brock Lesnar's music played. The Beast teased cashing in but the beaten Kingston and Rollins stood tall in the center of the ring, waiting for the Money in the Bank winner to try an attack.

He did not. Instead, Paul Heyman was overheard revealing they will announce when Lesnar cashes in next week.

Kingston and Rollins defeated Corbin and Lashley

B

This was every other tag team main event you have seen over the last two years, with the No Disqualification stipulation thrown in there for good measure.

The grade comes from the Lesnar tease and the revelation that The Beast will have a major announcement regarding his cash-in next week. That is episodic television that keeps audiences coming back rather than shows happening from week to week with no rhyme or reason.

That helped elevate this when, otherwise, it would have been a repetitive tag team main event that did nothing to create any sense of excitement for next week's broadcast.