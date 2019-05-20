Bayer Leverkusen Hopeful Kai Havertz and Julian Brandt Stay Amid Exit Rumours

Jörg Schüler/Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz has said he is hopeful both Julian Brandt and Kai Havertz remain at the club this summer despite transfer speculation.

The midfield duo have excelled this season in the Bundesliga and helped Bayer secure UEFA Champions League football for next term after they hammered Hertha Berlin 5-1 on Saturday.

Speaking about the players to Bayer 04 TV (h/t Nicholas McGee of Goal), the manager said a fourth-place finish will only help the club keep hold of their brightest talents:

"Yes, it's a better chance [of Leverkusen keeping both players]. I don't know. Kai will stay, for sure. And Julian, I hope he will stay. Every player wants to play at the highest level and we have the chance next season to play at the highest level.

"We're looking forward to it. Not only in the Champions League but also the Bundesliga."

As relayed by McGee, Brandt has previously been linked with Champions League finalists Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Bild (h/t Sport Witness), Brandt is close to making a move to Borussia Dortmund after the Bundesliga runners-up triggered a €25 million (£22 million) release clause in the German international's contract.

In addition to BVB, Paris Saint-Germain, Torino and Atletico Madrid are all said to have shown an interest in Brandt.

Per WhoScored.com, Brandt has been one of the most creative players in Germany this season:

While he appears set to move on, Leverkusen supporters will at least be content with how emphatic Bosz is when it comes to Havertz's future. After all, the 19-year-old is quickly emerging as the most important player at the club.

Prior to this season, the midfielder had showcased flashes of potential and an inventive edge on the ball. In 2018-19 he upped his productivity levels, finishing the season with 20 goals in all competitions and 17 in the Bundesliga, a haul only bettered by Robert Lewandowski and Paco Alcacer.

Scouted Football put his goalscoring feats into context:

Goal shared some of the best moments of what has been a breakthrough season for the youngster:

As relayed by Sport Witness, there has been some tentative talk in the German media about a possible transfer for Havertz, although Bayer are said to value him highly:

If Brandt were to leave, it would be a big disappointment for Leverkusen, as he's emerged from the club's academy and cemented his status in the first team as a key player. He's now one of the best midfielders in the Bundesliga and, for the price mentioned, would be a bargain.

Havertz is currently the crown jewel of the Bayer side, though, and Bosz will surely look to build a team around him from 2019-20 onwards. For Leverkusen, it's imperative they continue getting into the Champions League on a regular basis to ensure they can keep such exciting talents at the club.