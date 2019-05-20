Kofi Ready for Lesnar; Mysterio, Samoa Joe Injury Rumors; Lana Rips WWE Creative

Moses Robinson/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Kofi Kingston Ready If Brock Lesnar Cashes in MITB Against Him

Kingston responded to a WWE tweet following Lesnar's shocking win at the pay-per-view:

Lesnar, who had been absent from WWE television, surprised everyone when he took advantage of the carnage left in the ring by the men's Money in the Bank match, maimed Ali and walked away with the briefcase.

The decision, while largely derided on social media, was a surprise to most of the competitors. PWInsider reported that WWE kept even those in the match in the dark on Lesnar's return, with some believing Ali would win and others being told the finish but not the person interrupting the match, per Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc.

Well, as the saying goes, not all surprises are good ones.

On the bright side, at least the MITB briefcase gives Lesnar an excuse to stay in "hiding" while waiting for a surprise cash-in.

Rey Mysterio Suffers Shoulder Injury vs. Samoa Joe?

PWInsider reported Mysterio was looked at by WWE doctors for a shoulder injury after the match, per Middleton. It's unclear when Mysterio hurt his shoulder, though it could have been during the controversial roll-up finish.

A referee counted Joe out of the match despite his shoulder clearly being up in plain sight, which was either a strange booking decision or a complete gaffe on the part of the official. PWInsider reported the match finished before it was supposed to because Joe had suffered a broken nose.

If that was the case, Joe's post-match attack on Mysterio seems odd. If the point of ending the match weirdly was getting Joe offscreen, then why would they go through with a whole post-match wrecking of Mysterio.

Either way, after two lackluster championship matches in this series, here's to hoping a presumed rubber match actually gives these two guys time.

Lana Frustrated With WWE Creative

While it's unclear what she was talking about, Lana clearly is upset about something that happened at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

"I love watching shows and seeing stories I wrote and pitched given to other people," Lana wrote in a since-deleted tweet, per Felix Upton of Ringside News. "This might be the 10th time this has happened in the past year.... good to know I'm really creative that my ideas are given to others."

There is any number of things Lana could have been discussing, and it's unlikely we'll ever get context unless she leaves the company.

Lana, who was once seemingly being groomed for a prominent role in the company, has rarely been in a ring this year. She remains Rusev's manager, but her in-ring career appears to be dead in the water. She has also not been given much of a promo spotlight with Rusev out of the championship picture.