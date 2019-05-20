Manchester City Parade 2019: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos and More

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester City's players and staff celebrated their historic 2018-19 season on Monday, as they paraded their silverware in Manchester.

Pep Guardiola's side were the dominant force in England throughout the campaign, with their 6-0 win over Watford on Saturday making it four trophies for the season.

At the start of the campaign, City beat Chelsea to win the Community Shield and then beat the Blues again to win the League Cup in February. Perhaps most impressively, City defended their Premier League title, accumulating 98 points to edge out Liverpool by a single point.

The club posted footage of the parade on social media:

City have referred to the team as the "Fourmidables", per Andy Hampson of the Press Association:

In addition to the triumphs of the men's team, the achievements of City's women's outfit were also celebrated on Monday. In 2018-19, they won the League Cup and the FA Cup.

The parade started at 6 p.m., taking the players from the town hall to Manchester Cathedral. The team then took to the stage to address those in attendance.

Goal's Sam Lee shared clips of the open-top bus, as it made its way through the city centre:

Per the Betting Directory account, City's kitman Brandon Ashton was fully involved in the celebrations:

Club captain Vincent Kompany, who confirmed on Sunday that he was leaving City this summer, showed off the Premier League trophy to the fans who lined the streets.

Much of the adulation was directed towards the defender, who has enjoyed a distinguished 11-year spell at the Etihad Stadium:

The ManCityPhotos account shared some aerial images of the parade:

Guardiola spoke about the team's success while on stage and reserved special praise for Kompany, per the Manchester Evening News.

"I think Vincent, we are going to miss him a lot," said the manager. "I think it's an incredible way to say we are going to see him in the future. He's coming back sooner or later. It's an incredible way to say goodbye. He's a real captain."

Raheem Sterling also took the microphone and joked about a chance John Stones missed in the win over Watford that would have made the scoreline 7-0:

Bernardo Silva said City are targeting success in the UEFA Champions League next season:

Silva was also confirmed as City's player of the season during the celebrations:

Kompany was the last player to speak to the supporters before the showcase ended, referencing his thunderous goal against Leicester in the penultimate Premier League game.

"The moment that ball against Leicester went top bins I knew I was done," he said. "I couldn't do better. I felt right. This team is ready to achieve something more. I've given everything. I've got nothing left. I'm proud of that."

The winner in the 1-0 victory was named as City's Goal of the Season:

After earning 100 points in 2017-18 to win the Premier League, it was always going to be a challenge for City to get even better this term. The fact they've managed to excel yet again is testament to the skills of Guardiola, plus the determination and quality of his players.

The Champions League will surely be a target next term, as it's now the only major prize Guardiola hasn't lifted at City. While Liverpool pushed them close for the title this term, when it comes to the domestic prizes, Guardiola's side will start every competition as big favourites in 2019-20.