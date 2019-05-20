Browns HC Freddie Kitchens Shows Support to 'Kareem Hunt as the Person'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 20, 2019

FILE - In this May 15, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns' Kareem Hunt (27) talks with head coach Freddie Kitchens during an NFL football organized team activity session at the team's training facility in Berea, Ohio. Kitchens has been watching Kareem Hunt work toward redemption. On Sunday, May 19, Kitchens showed the running back that he’s got his full support. Kitchens and general manager John Dorsey surprised Hunt by attending his baptism at True Vine Missionary Baptist Church on Cleveland’s east side. Hunt, who has been suspended eight games by the NFL for two physical altercations, including one in which he shoved and kicked a woman, said last week he wanted “to feel reborn.”(AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

When Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt was baptized Sunday, head coach Freddie Kitchens and general manager John Dorsey were there to lend their support. 

"We went there for Kareem Hunt as the person and not the football player," Kitchens said, per Ryan Isley of ESPN. "I went to other baptisms, and I am sure John [Dorsey] is the same way, other people's baptisms that they don't play football. The thing we did yesterday was not about football at all, it was about Kareem as the person."

The baptism took place at True Vine Baptist Church in Cleveland.

Hunt announced last week he would be undergoing the baptism as part of the life changes he's made since being cut by the Kansas City Chiefs, along with going to counseling two times a week, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

"I've got to earn everybody's trust," Hunt told reporters, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

The running back was a Pro Bowler for the Chiefs before a video surfaced in November of him shoving and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel in February 2018. He was released and remained a free agent until the Browns picked him up in February. In March, he was suspended by the NFL for eight games for violating the league's personal-conduct policy.

Cleveland is attempting to provide a support system for the 23-year-old while focusing on the future.

"It's a new day every time we wake up, and you either get better or you get worse during the course of that day," Kitchens said. "Kareem understands that."

