Eagles Rumors: Carson Wentz Has No Limitations from Back Injury During OTAs

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 20, 2019

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz walks onto the field during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. The Eagles will play the New Orleans Saints in a divisional playoff game on Sunday in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will not have any limitations when the team begins organized team activities Tuesday as he continues to recover from a stress fracture in his back.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Wentz is "expected to be involved in the majority of all work." The Eagles will handle him with care, but their plan is for him to handle first-team duties.

Wentz was limited to 11 starts because of injuries in 2018. He began the season on the bench while he recovered from an ACL tear, and the back injury ended his season in mid-December.

     

