Eagles Rumors: Carson Wentz Has No Limitations from Back Injury During OTAs

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will not have any limitations when the team begins organized team activities Tuesday as he continues to recover from a stress fracture in his back.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Wentz is "expected to be involved in the majority of all work." The Eagles will handle him with care, but their plan is for him to handle first-team duties.

Wentz was limited to 11 starts because of injuries in 2018. He began the season on the bench while he recovered from an ACL tear, and the back injury ended his season in mid-December.

