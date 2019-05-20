Blazers' Enes Kanter 'Will Never Stop Talking' Despite Death Threats

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Enes Kanter has received death threats for his harsh criticism of Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but it won't prevent him from continuing to speak his mind.

"I will never stop talking," Kanter said, per Tim Keown of ESPN.com. "I understand my mother and father and sister are in Turkey, but if I stop talking, who is going to speak for the thousands and thousands of innocent people in jail? People are getting tortured and killed, so I have to talk about these issues. I'm not a journalist or a politician, so this is my platform."

The Portland Trail Blazers center is considered a wanted man by Interpol and receives regular death threats through social media and other sources that he takes seriously.

"You never know," he said. "What if the one I ignore is a lone wolf or just some crazy dude that tries to do something?"

Kanter considers Erdogan a dictator and has referred to him as "the Hitler of our century."

The president has since created a situation in which the NBA star cannot return to his home country to see his family. In an essay for the Washington Post, Kanter said that he couldn't go to Europe because he feared he would be "kidnapped or killed by Turkish agents."

He also brought up the situation in response to a chant in poor taste from Denver Nuggets fans last series:

Despite the challenges he faces, Kanter is clearly standing by his beliefs while voicing his opinion on the person he feels is a dangerous leader.