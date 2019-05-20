Blazers' Enes Kanter 'Will Never Stop Talking' Despite Death Threats

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 20, 2019

Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter (00) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 5, 2019, in Denver. The Nuggets won 119-110. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Enes Kanter has received death threats for his harsh criticism of Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but it won't prevent him from continuing to speak his mind.

"I will never stop talking," Kanter said, per Tim Keown of ESPN.com. "I understand my mother and father and sister are in Turkey, but if I stop talking, who is going to speak for the thousands and thousands of innocent people in jail? People are getting tortured and killed, so I have to talk about these issues. I'm not a journalist or a politician, so this is my platform."

The Portland Trail Blazers center is considered a wanted man by Interpol and receives regular death threats through social media and other sources that he takes seriously.

"You never know," he said. "What if the one I ignore is a lone wolf or just some crazy dude that tries to do something?"

Kanter considers Erdogan a dictator and has referred to him as "the Hitler of our century."

The president has since created a situation in which the NBA star cannot return to his home country to see his family. In an essay for the Washington Post, Kanter said that he couldn't go to Europe because he feared he would be "kidnapped or killed by Turkish agents."

He also brought up the situation in response to a chant in poor taste from Denver Nuggets fans last series:

Despite the challenges he faces, Kanter is clearly standing by his beliefs while voicing his opinion on the person he feels is a dangerous leader.

Related

    Star Duos That Need to Break Up

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Star Duos That Need to Break Up

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Magic's Bombshell Interview 🚨

    🔪 Magic felt backstabbed by GM Pelinka 👀 Details on the AD trade saga 😳 Not being able to fire Walton was last straw

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Magic's Bombshell Interview 🚨

    🔪 Magic felt backstabbed by GM Pelinka 👀 Details on the AD trade saga 😳 Not being able to fire Walton was last straw

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Draft Prospects Who Hurt and Helped Themselves at Combine

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Draft Prospects Who Hurt and Helped Themselves at Combine

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Wolves, Ryan Saunders Agree to Deal

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Wolves, Ryan Saunders Agree to Deal

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report