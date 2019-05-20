Magic Johnson on Lakers' Lonzo Ball: 'I Think He's an Outstanding All-Around PG'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Among the many topics Magic Johnson discussed on Monday's episode of First Take, the former Los Angeles Lakers president took the time to praise point guard Lonzo Ball:

Johnson was discussing the moves he had a bigger hand in, including trading away D'Angelo Russell after his conflict with Nick Young.

"We drafted Lonzo Ball No. 2. ... I think he's an outstanding all-around point guard," Johnson said.

He also noted that after the Lakers drafted Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart, "things got going in the right direction."

However, conflicts within the Lakers front office led to him eventually stepping down from his post.

Ball was the first player Johnson drafted for the Lakers, so it makes sense for Johnson to defend the selection to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith or anyone else who questions it.

The point guard hasn't panned out as expected yet, as he shot only 38 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from three-point range over his first two seasons. He had an up-and-down rookie season, and his production dropped almost across the the board this past season.

Still, the 21-year-old can provide value in a number of different ways, including his strong perimeter defense and the ability to create for others. If he can become a more consistent shooter, Ball has a chance to live up to expectations as the 2017 No. 2 overall pick.

Although Johnson won't be part of the Lakers organization to monitor Ball's progress, he still clearly thinks highly of the young guard.