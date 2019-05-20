Report: Ex-Broncos QB Chad Kelly Signs with Colts Following 2018 Arrest

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts signed quarterback Chad Kelly on Monday, who was released by the Denver Broncos last season and "pleaded guilty to misdemeanor second-degree criminal trespassing for an incident in 2018," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Kelly had been accused of entering a home in Colorado last year, uninvited, after a Halloween party at the home of Broncos defensive end Von Miller.

As a part of Kelly's plea, he received no jail time, though he was given 50 hours of community service and was put on probation for a year.

In Indianapolis, Kelly will be fighting with Jacoby Brissett and Phillip Walker for the backup role behind franchise quarterback Andrew Luck.

Kelly, 25, has yet to throw a pass in a regular-season game, though he was excellent in the preseason last year, with 40-of-60 passing for 466 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw two picks. He was impressive enough that he won the backup job behind Case Keenum last season, beating out Paxton Lynch, who the Broncos subsequently released last September.

He missed his entire rookie season in 2017 after injuring his wrist.