Marcos Rojo Says He 'Would Like to Play at Estudiantes Again' Amid Exit Rumours

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Marcos Rojo has said he would like to return to former club Estudiantes amid rumours he could be moved on by Manchester United after five years at the club.

The La Plata-born centre-back started his career at Estudiantes, spending eight years in the youth ranks before being promoted to the senior side, where he played for three seasons.

He subsequently joined Spartak Moscow and then played at Sporting Lisbon before moving to United for €20 million (£16 million):

After seeing his role at United more limited recently—he has started only 10 Premier League games in the last two seasons—he could well be on the move again this summer.

According to James Westwood of Goal, the Argentinian is now deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

Per ESPN in Argentina (h/t Richard Fay of the Manchester Evening News), Rojo has now said: "I would like to play at Estudiantes again."

A string of fitness issues has been partially responsible for Rojo's lack of game time in recent seasons.

However, United need a major overhaul of their defence if they are to start competing again for major silverware, and Rojo is likely to be forced out as a result.

He does still have plenty of talent, though, and at 29, could still be an asset to a number of European clubs.

Rojo is naturally combative, which works in his favour when he controls his aggression. He is also able to play both as a centre-back or left-back.

As such, even though the Argentina international looks set to leave United this summer, it may be premature for him to return to Estudiantes now given there are likely clubs in Europe who will be interested in him, and will be able to offer him a better contract.

His current deal with United runs to 2021, so the Red Devils will be hoping to recoup a decent fee from the sale.