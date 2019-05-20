Pavel Nedved: Juventus Will 'Take Our Time' with Massimiliano Allegri Successor

ISABELLA BONOTTO/Getty Images

Juventus have not yet chosen a replacement for manager Massimiliano Allegri, vice-president Pavel Nedved has confirmed.

The Bianconeri announced on Friday Allegri would be leaving the club this summer. Per Sky Sports Italia (h/t Goal's Sacha Pisani), Nedved said:

"There will be some evaluations. We are in no rush and can take our time.

"It won't be easy. We know this era can never be repeated, so it'll be even more difficult.

"So far, we were evaluating what to do with Max, so did not contact any other coaches. We have ideas, including some pretty clear ones but have made no decisions."

Allegri set a high bar for his successor to match:

He guided the team to the Serie A title in each of his five campaigns with the club, won the Coppa Italia in four of them and reached the UEFA Champions League final twice.

Club president Andrea Agnelli discussed Juve's thinking when it comes to replacing Allegri:

Several names have been linked with the vacancy, including former boss Antonio Conte, Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri and Lazio's Simone Inzaghi, as well as Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham Hotspur and France manager Didier Deschamps.

Bleacher Report's Gianni Verschueren offered some insight into how Juventus typically operate when recruiting managers, but he's not sure they will necessarily follow that pattern:

It will take a significant drop-off or an exceptional campaign from another side in Serie A for Juve not to win the Scudetto again next season, as they've reached the 90-point mark four seasons running following Sunday's draw with Atalanta.

European success is likely to be the priority, as that has eluded the club since they won the Champions League in 1996, with the Old Lady having fallen short in five finals since then.

Juve have been wise to part with Allegri early to allow themselves plenty of time to appoint his successor ahead of next season.

Choosing the right coach will be vital to their chances in the Champions League, so it's understandable they're not rushing to do so while they consider their options.