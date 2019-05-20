Pavel Nedved: Juventus Will 'Take Our Time' with Massimiliano Allegri Successor

Pavel Nedved: Juventus Will 'Take Our Time' with Massimiliano Allegri SuccessorMay 20, 2019
Juventus have not yet chosen a replacement for manager Massimiliano Allegri, vice-president Pavel Nedved has confirmed.
The Bianconeri announced on Friday Allegri would be leaving the club this summer. Per Sky Sports Italia (h/t Goal's Sacha Pisani), Nedved said:
"There will be some evaluations. We are in no rush and can take our time.
"It won't be easy. We know this era can never be repeated, so it'll be even more difficult.
"So far, we were evaluating what to do with Max, so did not contact any other coaches. We have ideas, including some pretty clear ones but have made no decisions."
Allegri set a high bar for his successor to match:
OptaPaolo
75.5% - Massimiliano Allegri has recorded the highest winning percentage among the Juventus' managers in the history of the Serie A (75.5% - 142 wins in 188 games). Max.
He guided the team to the Serie A title in each of his five campaigns with the club, won the Coppa Italia in four of them and reached the UEFA Champions League final twice.
Club president Andrea Agnelli discussed Juve's thinking when it comes to replacing Allegri:
JuventusFC
Andrea Agnelli: In May 2013, I felt that Allegri would be the future Juve coach. We had to wait 14 months until he accepted the assignment. We now look for the correct attributes that are needed to take Juventus forward on July 16 and bring us to victory. https://t.co/bMo9onQPwK
JuventusFC
Andrea Agnelli: We must be able to make the right decision and make them in the right moment. Only the future will tell us if these decisions are the right ones. I do want to hear strong opinions and once those opinions have been made to me, I have a decision to make.
Several names have been linked with the vacancy, including former boss Antonio Conte, Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri and Lazio's Simone Inzaghi, as well as Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham Hotspur and France manager Didier Deschamps.
Bleacher Report's Gianni Verschueren offered some insight into how Juventus typically operate when recruiting managers, but he's not sure they will necessarily follow that pattern:
Gianni Verschueren
I think Conte and Inzaghi are the obvious picks and favourites for Juventus, while Pochettino would be tricky but could be possible if Spurs win UCL. I will not rule out a Big Splash, however, given how much this club seems to like change these days
It will take a significant drop-off or an exceptional campaign from another side in Serie A for Juve not to win the Scudetto again next season, as they've reached the 90-point mark four seasons running following Sunday's draw with Atalanta.
European success is likely to be the priority, as that has eluded the club since they won the Champions League in 1996, with the Old Lady having fallen short in five finals since then.
Juve have been wise to part with Allegri early to allow themselves plenty of time to appoint his successor ahead of next season.
Choosing the right coach will be vital to their chances in the Champions League, so it's understandable they're not rushing to do so while they consider their options.
