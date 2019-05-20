Romelu Lukaku Agent Predicts Manchester United to Add 'Top Players' This Summer

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello has predicted Manchester United will enjoy a successful summer transfer window.

United finished sixth in the Premier League this season after replacing manager Jose Mourinho with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Pastorello told Sky Sports' Paul Gilmour:

"I think Manchester United will have a lot of success in the summer bringing in players.

"There will be a lot of work for [executive vice-chairman Ed] Woodward but they will be able to convince the top players to come because the brand is amazing, one of the best in the world."

Woodward has pledged to give Solskjaer funds to spend on a rebuild this summer, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News:

United were five points off the top four and 32 behind champions Manchester City.

The Red Devils also conceded 54 goals—every other team in the top nine, plus bottom-half sides Crystal Palace and Newcastle United, boasted better defensive records.

United were also outclassed by Barcelona 4-0 on aggregate in the UEFA Champions League, though they'll have to settle for UEFA Europa League football next season.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette is hoping to see several new faces at Old Trafford next season:

The Premier League outfit have been linked with Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, who is expected to leave the Spanish capital this summer following Zinedine Zidane's return to the Bernabeu dugout.

Per Josh Challies of the MEN, United have long been interested in the Welshman, though he's not one of their top targets this summer.

Like United, Real also had a disappointing campaign in which they finished 19 points back on Barcelona in La Liga and were dumped out of the Champions League by Ajax.

Pastorello expects Madrid to be similarly active this summer:

"One of the top movers, in my opinion, will be Real Madrid. For two summers they did not spend much but they have called back Zidane and there will be a big revolution. The team needs to be younger so there will be a domino effect from that. I expect a very interesting market."

Real could jettison some of the players who helped them win four Champions League titles in five seasons, including Bale, though United might be wise to steer clear as many are past their prime and would not be arriving on the back of a good season.

Even Bale, who turns 30 in July, does not seem to be the force he once was.

United need their recruitment to be top-notch if they're to secure Champions League football ahead of their rivals next season, so expensive gambles like Bale wouldn't seem to be shrewd acquisitions.

That is perhaps why he's not seen as a priority for the Red Devils this summer despite his apparent availability, which is an encouraging sign from them.

