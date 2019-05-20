US Open 2019 Odds: Brooks Koepka Favored, Tiger Woods 3rd After PGA Championship

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

There was only one logical choice to be the favorite for the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach following Sunday's showing at the PGA Championship.

Brooks Koepka, who won his fourth career major by two strokes over second-place finisher Dustin Johnson at Bethpage Black, has the lowest odds at 5-1. He is followed by Johnson at 8-1 and Tiger Woods at 12-1.

Jeff Sherman of SuperBook USA shared the odds for the top contenders:

It is no surprise Koepka is the favorite considering he has won four majors since the start of the 2017 season. Among those major championships are victories at the 2017 U.S. Open and 2018 U.S. Open, and he will look for a third straight win in the event with momentum after his second consecutive PGA Championship.

The fact that he is just 29 years old and seemingly getting better with every tournament is a daunting proposition for the rest of the field.

Johnson still had a chance in Sunday's final round and found himself down by a single stroke after Koepka tallied four straight bogeys on Nos. 11-14. However, Johnson bogeyed Nos. 16 and 17 and failed to capitalize on the opportunity.

Elsewhere, Woods doesn't present much value at 12-1 even if he did win the Masters. He missed the cut entirely at the PGA Championship and is 43 years old. Even as arguably the greatest golfer in the history of the game and a 15-time major winner, Woods' victory at the Masters was his first major championship since the 2008 U.S. Open.

Having the third-lowest odds is a testament to how much he resonates with the betting public, but defeating Koepka and the rest of the field will be a tall task.