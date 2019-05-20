Match Card Predictions for Saudi Arabia Show After WWE Money in the Bank 2019

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Money in the Bank wasn't even halfway over before the company started advertising its next event in Saudi Arabia on June 7, Super Showdown.

This will be WWE's third event in Saudi Arabia since it began with The Greatest Royal Rumble last year. It looks like a giant Battle Royal might become a yearly tradition while WWE is doing these shosw since a 50-man Royal Rumble match was advertised to take place.

So far, WWE has confirmed four other matches for the show with more likely being added in the coming weeks.

Let's take a look at each contest and predict who will walk out of the King Abdullah International Stadium with a win.