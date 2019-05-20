Match Card Predictions for Saudi Arabia Show After WWE Money in the Bank 2019May 20, 2019
Match Card Predictions for Saudi Arabia Show After WWE Money in the Bank 2019
WWE Money in the Bank wasn't even halfway over before the company started advertising its next event in Saudi Arabia on June 7, Super Showdown.
This will be WWE's third event in Saudi Arabia since it began with The Greatest Royal Rumble last year. It looks like a giant Battle Royal might become a yearly tradition while WWE is doing these shosw since a 50-man Royal Rumble match was advertised to take place.
So far, WWE has confirmed four other matches for the show with more likely being added in the coming weeks.
Let's take a look at each contest and predict who will walk out of the King Abdullah International Stadium with a win.
50-Man Royal Rumble
Braun Strowman won The Greatest Royal Rumble last year and received a special green WWE title as a prize, but other than that, the victory barely meant anything.
These events are meant to be somewhat outside WWE's usual continuity, but it should at least use this opportunity to push someone new just like it did with The Monster Among Men.
Lars Sullivan is an obvious choice since he has been carving a path of destruction through the roster, but it might be too early to give him a victory like this.
Since WWE opted to give Brock Lesnar the Money in the Bank briefcase on Sunday, rewarding one of the competitors who competed in the brutal match would be the best option.
Someone like Ali or Ricochet would be a better choice to win this match. It would help them build momentum without taking away anything from a current champion.
Finn Balor vs. Andrade (Intercontinental Championship)
Finn Balor and Andrade put their bodies through the wringer on Sunday during one of the most chaotic MITB Ladder matches in WWE history.
This will likely be the Match of the Night due to the high-flying and technical ability possessed by both competitors.
WWE needs to use the next few weeks to make this feud matter because this is the kind of combination WWE could milk for several incredible matches over the next few months.
Balor will retain the title, but Andrade will be an IC champion before the end of the year if there is any justice in this world.
Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman
Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman have been in the ring together a few times, but this will be their first major singles match at a PPV.
A feud like this needs more time to cook than WWE is giving it, so hopefully, management makes it a priority to put together a good storyline over the next few weeks.
Strowman once seemed like the next big thing in WWE but his push has cooled quite a bit in 2019. Lashley, on the other hand, appears to be getting a new push after his alliance with Lio Rush came to an end.
This is going to be powerhouse vs. powerhouse. A few feats of strength from both men will be the major highlights, but in the end, Lashley will be the one with his hand raised by the referee. He needs the win more than Strowman, and frankly, he also deserves it.
Triple H vs. Randy Orton
Triple H and Randy Orton have been allies and enemies numerous times throughout their long WWE careers, so putting them in the ring together is a smart move by WWE.
They are recognizable veterans, long-time rivals and great performers. Unfortunately, WWE probably won't put a lot of effort into the story because it can rely on them to tell a tale inside the ring.
Orton works a limited schedule but he is still in regular rotation, unlike Triple H. The Game will gain absolutely nothing from beating The Viper, and that is why Orton will win.
The Legend Killer has been great in all of his recent appearances and will likely end up back in the hunt for the WWE title at some point. A victory in this bout will give him the momentum he needs to demand a shot at Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship.
The Undertaker vs. Goldberg
When WWE and WCW were at war with each other 20 years ago, Goldberg and The Undertaker were on opposite sides of the conflict. Despite the former WCW champion eventually joining WWE, he and Taker have never had a singles match.
That will all change at Super Showdown when two men who have only had a couple of matches in the past few years will do battle for the first time ever.
This would have been a WrestleMania main event at one point, but now, WWE is sticking it on a show it will barely acknowledge after it takes place. Some might call that a waste.
Regardless, the marquee value of this match is still high and that is why it's happening. Realistically, this could be the final performance for one or both of them.
Since neither man will actually benefit from the win, this is the hardest match to predict on the card. Whenever The Undertaker is involved in a 50-50 split, it's safer to bet on Taker.
This will be a short fight that has more time devoted to entrances than action but the little kids we all used to be will still cheer when they make their way to the ring.
Other Additions to the Card
WWE is going to add several more matches to the Super Showdown card in the coming weeks. With Brock Lesnar winning the men's Money in the Bank match on Sunday, there is speculation he will challenge Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship at SSD.
Another strong possibility is a rematch between Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe. Their match ended quickly at both WrestleMania and Money in the Bank so this will be an opportunity to see what they are capable of with more time on the clock.
Kofi Kingston retained his WWE title against Kevin Owens on Sunday. SmackDown has a few other Superstars who could earn a title shot in the coming weeks, but it would be easier to put Kingston back in the ring with KO. Their chemistry at MITB was great and they could add a lot to SSD.
Bray Wyatt is featured in the promotional material for the event so there is a good chance we see him return to Raw or SmackDown soon to set up a match with someone. Who he fights doesn't matter because Wyatt isn't going to lose in his big return after being repackaged with a new look.
With WWE already putting 50 men into the Royal Rumble bout scheduled to take place, nine total matches seems like the right number.
What else would you like to see added to the Super Showdown card?