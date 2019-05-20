Video: Giannis Says Bucks Are 'Really Hungry' After Game 3 Loss vs. Raptors

Megan Armstrong
May 20, 2019

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks during game three of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 19, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't worried despite the Milwaukee Bucks dropping Sunday night's Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 118-112 in double overtime to the Toronto Raptors.

"There's so many things that we can get better [at]," the NBA Most Valuable Player finalist told reporters after the loss, "and we will get better. And we're gonna come out in Game 4, and we're gonna be us. We're gonna be the team that we've been all year."

Giannis added that everybody in the Bucks locker room is "really, really hungry." Sunday marked only the second loss for Milwaukee this postseason and first in the series as the Raptors cut the Bucks' series lead to 2-1.

Prior to fouling out in the second overtime period, the Greek Freak struggled in Game 3 with 12 points on 5-of-16 shooting from the field but pulled down 23 rebounds and dished seven assists.

Giannis' next chance to feast will be Tuesday in Game 4 at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

