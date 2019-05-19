Cubs Decide Not to Protest Saturday's Loss vs. Nationals over Sean Doolittle

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon slept on it and changed his mind.

In the ninth inning of the Cubs' 5-2 loss to the Washington Nationals on Saturday night, Maddon let the umpires know he was upset with the toe tap involved in Nationals closer Sean Doolittle's delivery to home plate, and the Cubs played the game under protest.

However, according to ESPN.com's Jesse Rogers, Chicago did not submit an official grievance with MLB during the 24-hour window.

A game is played under protest when a manager feels umpires have misapplied the rules, per MLB. "You're trying to delineate what is right and what is wrong," Maddon told Rogers on Sunday. "In my mind, it wasn't a judgment call. I thought it was black and white."

