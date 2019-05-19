Cubs Decide Not to Protest Saturday's Loss vs. Nationals over Sean Doolittle

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIMay 20, 2019

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon argues with umpire Sam Holbrook (34) over the delivery of Washington Nationals relief pitcher Sean Doolittle during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Washington. Maddon thought Doolittle was using an illegal delivery. Maddon believed the left-handed Doolittle was tapping his right toe on the ground before coming to the plate. The Nationals won 5-2. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon slept on it and changed his mind.

In the ninth inning of the Cubs' 5-2 loss to the Washington Nationals on Saturday night, Maddon let the umpires know he was upset with the toe tap involved in Nationals closer Sean Doolittle's delivery to home plate, and the Cubs played the game under protest.

However, according to ESPN.com's Jesse Rogers, Chicago did not submit an official grievance with MLB during the 24-hour window.

A game is played under protest when a manager feels umpires have misapplied the rules, per MLB. "You're trying to delineate what is right and what is wrong," Maddon told Rogers on Sunday. "In my mind, it wasn't a judgment call. I thought it was black and white."

     

