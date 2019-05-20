NBA Mock Draft 2019: Projections and Predictions for Top Point Guard Prospects

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

Zion Williamson might be the best prospect in the 2019 NBA draft, but history says he won't be the only difference-maker.

Perhaps another fortune-changer will come from an interesting—albeit top-heavy—point guard class.

Our mock draft, and many others, see three floor generals landing inside the top 10. After going through our latest first round, we'll take a closer look at those lead guards.

2019 NBA Mock Draft

1. New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson, PF/C, Duke

2. Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

3. New York Knicks: RJ Barrett, SG/SF, Duke

4. Los Angeles Lakers: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF, Virginia

6. Phoenix Suns: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

7. Chicago Bulls: Coby White, PG/SG, North Carolina

8. Atlanta Hawks: Cam Reddish, SG/SF, Duke

9. Washington Wizards: Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas

10. Atlanta Hawks (via Dallas Mavericks): Bol Bol, C, Oregon

11. Minnesota Timberwolves: Sekou Doumbouya, SF/PF, France

12. Charlotte Hornets: PJ Washington, PF/C, Kentucky

13. Miami Heat: Kevin Porter Jr., SG, USC

14. Boston Celtics (via Sacramento Kings): Nassir Little, SF/PF, North Carolina

15. Detroit Pistons: Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana

16. Orlando Magic: Keldon Johnson, SG/SF, Kentucky

17. Brooklyn Nets: Goga Bitadze, C, Georgia

18. Indiana Pacers: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech

19. San Antonio Spurs: Brandon Clarke, PF/C, Gonzaga

20. Boston Celtics (via Los Angeles Clippers): Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky

22. Boston Celtics: Rui Hachimura, PF, Gonzaga

23. Utah Jazz: Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF, Iowa State

24. Philadelphia 76ers: Cameron Johnson, SF, North Carolina

25. Portland Trail Blazers: Matisse Thybulle, SF, Washington

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Houston Rockets): Mfiondu Kabengele, PF/C, Florida State

27. Brooklyn Nets (via Denver Nuggets): KZ Okpala, SF/PF, Stanford

28. Golden State Warriors: Ty Jerome, PG/SG, Virginia

29. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors): Dylan Windler, SF, Belmont

30. Milwaukee Bucks: Isaiah Roby, PF/C, Nebraska

Top Point Guard Prospects

Ja Morant, Murray State

Even though the draft is still one month away, it's apparently close enough for at least two selections to be essentially carved in stone. Williamson has been the odds-on favorite to go first overall for months. Once he's off the board, the Grizzlies "appear to have locked in on" Morant, a source told ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Assuming this all goes the expected route, Morant will be a favorite on Beale Street—even if his arrival spells the end of Mike Conley's tenure.

Morant is a must-watch with Russell Westbrook levels of explosiveness and stat sheet-stuffing. The resemblance didn't happen by accident.

"Westbrook is my favorite player, and who I try to model my game after—the aggressiveness, the chip on his shoulder," Morant told ESPN The Magazine's Anthony Olivieri. "That's how I play, just from being under the radar and really trying to work hard to get to where I'm at."

Morant is under the radar no more. He was named a first-team AP All-American after averaging 24.5 points, 10.0 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals this past season.

Darius Garland, Vanderbilt

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Garland lived up to his billing as the 2019 draft's mystery man.

His collegiate career lasted all of five games, which was really four contests and then a two-minute stint during which he suffered a season-ending meniscus injury. His combine stay only lasted into Wednesday, as he bolted early and led many to believe he might have a lottery promise. One NBA executive told Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman that rivals believe the Suns made the promise.

The fact Garland has been almost off the grid for a year and still sits squarely inside our top 10 shows what type of potential he offers.

The 6'2" guard is a natural scorer and shot-creator. He can comfortably launch perimeter shots both off the catch and off the dribble. He's shifty with the basketball and understands the importance of changing speeds.

He needs to grow as a floor general—he had more turnovers than assists—and his 175-pound frame must mature to handle NBA defensive assignments. But he's intriguing, which could go a long way in this relatively underwhelming draft class.

Coby White, North Carolina

White is an elite scorer.

He ended his high school career as North Carolina's most prolific point-producer ever. He needed just six collegiate contests to crack the 30-point barrier for the first time, which he did twice more despite quarterbacking a roster full of blue-chippers. He eventually scored more points than Michael Jordan did as a freshman.

So, should we be calling White a shooting guard? Maybe a combo guard?

"I'm a point guard," White told reporters at the combine.

In the modern NBA, the 6'5" White might be right. He could be more scorer/shooter than table-setter, but that's true of Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving, too. White needs work as a half-court conductor, but he'll be an early impact contributor as a transition attacker, spot-up shooter and ignitable scorer.