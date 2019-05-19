Mick Foley to Announce New WWE Championship on Raw After Money in the Bank

Jeff Christensen/Associated Press

WWE announced during Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view broadcast that legend Mick Foley would return Monday night on Raw to announce a new championship belt up for grabs.

Since WWE is using Foley, the first holder of the WWE Hardcore Championship when it was introduced in November 1998 as part of the Attitude Era, for the reveal, the immediate thought would be the return of a hardcore-style title.

Those types of hard-hitting matches are a little more difficult to pull off in the PG-13 environment the company currently occupies, though.

Foley was operating under his Mankind gimmick when he became the first hardcore champion. The belt ended up being retired after less than four years when Rob Van Dam unified it with the Intercontinental Championship.

In 2000, WWE added a stipulation that allowed someone to win the championship anytime, anywhere as long as a referee was available. It led to frequent title changes backstage as well as areas outside the arena, including twice at Newark Airport.

Given WWE's seemingly endless stream of content via the WWE Network, a championship that can be defended 24/7 could be intriguing, even without the hardcore element.

Wrestling fans will find out for sure Monday night on Raw.