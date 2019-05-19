Blazers' Damian Lillard on Ribs Injury: 'Obviously You Feel It, but That's It'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Damian Lillard's uncharacteristic performance, which has led to his Portland Trail Blazers trailing the Golden State Warriors 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals, may have an explanation.

While meeting with the media Sunday, the All-Star point guard confirmed he has been playing through separated ribs and disclosed that the injury occurred in Game 2 Thursday night.

"Obviously, you feel it," Lillard said, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, "but that's it."

"I don't think it's something that's affecting my game," he elaborated, per Blazers beat writer Casey Holdahl. "Not really [limiting], just the pain from having a separated rib. There's nothing you can really do about it. Just when I get winded, it's a little harder to breathe."

Lillard shot 5-of-18 from the field in Game 3 while committing five turnovers. On the series, the team's leading scorer is shooting at a 32.6 percent clip. However, he credited the Warriors' stiff defense for his poor shooting instead of blaming his injury:

"If I'm coming off a screen, I'm not just looking at my guy and a guy that's defending —the big that's defending the pick-and-roll. I'm seeing Draymond Green, and he's behind that kind of like tracking my movements, so it's like a next layer of defense that I'm paying attention to so whereas I'm not, I guess, wanting to explode and get around that guy because I see what's waiting for me... It's tough, they're doing a good job in their coverages."

Golden State's swarming defense was on full display at the end of Game 2. Lillard had possession with the Blazers down 114-111, but Andre Iguodala stole the ball before the point guard could hoist a three-point attempt with four seconds remaining.

Regardless of the reasoning, Lillard and the Blazers have to figure out a way to correct their course for Monday's must-win Game 4.