Preakness 2019: Full Results, Analysis and Video Highlights from Pimlico Race

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

For the second straight Triple Crown race, the final turn made the difference. This time around at the 2019 Preakness Stakes, however, War of Will earned a place on the victorious side.

The Mark E. Casse-trained horse surged past Warrior's Charge on the homestretch and sprinted to a winning time of 1:54.34.

War of Will handed both Casse and jockey Tyler Gaffalione their first-ever Triple Crown victories and posted the fastest Preakness time in 12 years. The triumph also served as redemption after Maximum Security impeded War of Will at the Kentucky Derby.

Everfast, Owendale, Warrior's Charge and Laughing Fox followed War of Will across the finish to round out the top five.

2019 Preakness Stakes Results

Finish: Horse, Jockey, Trainer (Payout)

1. War of Will; Tyler Gaffalione; Mark E. Casse ($900,000)

2. Everfast; Joel Rosario; Dale Romans ($300,000)

3. Owendale; Florent Geroux; Brad Cox ($165,000)

4. Warrior's Charge; Javier Castellano; Brad Cox ($90,000)

5. Laughing Fox; Ricardo Santana Jr.; Steve Asmussen ($45,000)

6. Improbable; Mike Smith.; Bob Baffert

7. Win Win Win; Julian Pimentel; Michael J. Trombetta

8. Bourbon War; Irad Ortiz, Jr.; Mark Hennig

9. Signalman; Brian Hernandez Jr.; Ken McPeek

10. Anothertwistafate; Jose Ortiz; Blaine Wright

11. Alwaysmining; Daniel Centeno; Kelly Rubley

12. Market King; Jon Court; D. Wayne Lukas

13. Bodexpress; John Velazquez; Gustavo Delgado

Race Highlights

Preakness Recap

War of Will earned a place in history as the race winner. But in today's era of viral videos, Bodexpress became a legend.

Moments after the gate open, Bodexpress threw John Velazquez―a four-time Triple Crown-winning jockey―from his perch.

"When the doors opened, I was off right from the start. He kind of jumped sideways," Velazquez said, per ESPN. "I had my feet out of the irons, so I lost my balance then, I went off."

Fortunately, the 47-year-old Velazquez was unharmed. Bodexpress ran the entire race without the jockey and ended up galloping a second lap around Pimlico Race Course, too.

Yes, the main story was elsewhere.

As he did at the Kentucky Derby two weeks prior, War of Will started on the rail. The colt trailed the leading group for the entire race, sitting behind Warrior's Charge and the remainder of the leading group. On the final turn, War of Will burst through an opening on the inside and outraced the field.

Warrior's Charge faded late, dropping to fourth while longshot Everfast and Owendale battled for the second-place finish. Everfast ultimately edged Owendale at the line.

Race favorite Improbable never seriously threatened for the victory, potentially because he reared in the gate.

"When he did that in the gate, I knew that was it," said trainer Bob Baffert, per Nathan Ruiz of the Baltimore Sun. Baffert's pursuit of a record eighth Preakness win must wait another year.

War of Will might not be finished yet in 2019, though.

"He's great this morning," said Casse the morning after the Preakness win, per Claire Crosby of Bloodhorse. "I would say there's an extremely good shot we'll be there (in the Belmont)."

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.