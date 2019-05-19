PSG's Kylian Mbappe Wins Ligue 1 Player of Year Award Among Other Honors

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe was named Ligue 1 Player of the Year on Sunday after another impactful season for the French champions:

The 20-year-old was also named the Young Player of the Year and included in the Team of the Year after helping Thomas Tuchel's side retain the title:

The France international has scored 32 goals in 28 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG this season and is the league's top scorer with one round of fixtures left to play.

The World Cup winner also suggested he may look to leave the French club after picking up his awards, according to football writer Matt Spiro:

Mbappe has been in prolific form once again for PSG despite Tuchel's side having a disappointing campaign.

The team retained their league title with some comfort but were beaten in the Coupe de France final by Rennes, in the Coupe de la Ligue by Guingamp and, to much surprise, in the UEFA Champions League by Manchester United.

Yet Mbappe has continued to set records with his goalscoring ability:

The youngster's form has seen him widely recognised as PSG's most important player, ahead of Neymar, and he beat the Brazilian to scoop the Player of the Season award.

Neymar has scored 15 goals in 17 Ligue 1 outings for PSG this season but did miss a chunk of the season due to a foot injury.

However, Mbappe's season has been marred by some moments of indiscipline. The youngster was sent off in the Coupe de France final for a high challenge that saw him handed a three-match suspension.

Journalist Jonathan Johnson noted how the ban may have cost Mbappe the European Golden Shoe:

The striker was also sent off against Nimes in Ligue 1 this season, and, while his attitude is far from perfect, there is no doubt he deserves the awards he has received.

Mbappe has cemented his status as one of the world's best strikers this season. His latest comments will be of great concern to PSG and should alert Europe's top clubs to his potential availability.