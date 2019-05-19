Ilkay Gundogan Says He Wants to Reopen Contract Talks with Manchester City

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan says he wants to reopen contract talks with the Premier League champions following Saturday's 6-0 FA Cup victory over Watford.

The midfielder told Bild (h/t Tom Caldon for MailOnline) that he is ready to negotiate with Pep Guardiola's side after playing a key role in their treble success.

"I wanted to focus completely on the games in recent months. I think my form and the results of the last few weeks have shown that this was the right path. Now there's enough time to reflect on the situation and re-engage with the club."

Guardiola said in April that Gundogan did not want to extend his contract with Manchester City that runs until summer 2020:

However, the Germany international appears to have had a change of heart after helping the club win the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup this season.

The 28-year-old has become an important player for Guardiola, making 36 starts in all competitions for Guardiola's side.

The midfielder has benefitted from injuries to Kevin De Bruyne and Fernandinho and could be a good option to replace the 34-year-old Brazilian, according to Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe:

Guardiola has also praised Gundogan for his ability to play deep:

The Manchester City manager has openly stated he wants Gundogan to stay at the club but would be willing to let him leave if he desired, per Michael Kelleher at Sky Sports.

However, Gundogan's latest comments suggest that he has now decided he wants to remain at the Etihad Stadium and is willing to commit his future to the club.