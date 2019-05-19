Pep Guardiola Says Replacing Vincent Kompany 'Will Be so Difficult'

Jon Super/Associated Press

Manchester City face a tough task replacing inspirational skipper Vincent Kompany, according to manager Pep Guardiola.

The City boss believes "it will be so difficult to replace" the centre-back who announced his decision to leave the club on Sunday, per Sky Sports: "Everyone has their strengths, but Vincent is special. We will miss him. I will miss him a lot."

Kompany is set to become player-manager of Belgium First Division A team Anderlecht next season, after posting a goodbye message to City fans on Facebook (h/t BBC Sport).

The 33-year-old will exit after captaining City to a 6-0 win over Watford in the 2019 FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. City's emphatic victory completed a domestic treble, along with the Premier League title and the Carabao Cup, this season.

It's a first for a men's team in English football, and Guardiola is in no doubt about the value of Kompany's contribution: "His spirit has been incredible; he was so important for us in the final weeks of this season."

Even though he made just 13 starts in the league during his final campaign in Manchester, Kompany made the most important of those starts count when he scored a spectacular winner to beat Leicester City 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium in City's penultimate league game:

Those three points left City needing a win away to Brighton & Hove Albion to seal the title, and a 4-1 triumph over the Seagulls gave Kompany his fourth league crown.

He's also lifted the League Cup on four occasions and the FA Cup twice.

Achievements like those are why Guardiola believes Kompany belongs among a select group of the most significant players in City's recent decorated history:

"This club is what it is because of some of our great former players like Mike Summerbee, Tony Book, Francis Lee and Colin Bell. But since Sheikh Mansour took over and Khaldoon became chairman, so came a new era of players who helped change this club's destiny."

"Joe Hart, Vincent Kompany, Sergio Aguero, Yaya Toure and David Silva - they are incredible players who helped this club take a huge step forward."

Kompany may be the greatest of City's modern greats, especially since he is one of the few bargain signings the club has made during the era. Mark Hughes was still in the dugout when Kompany arrived from Hamburg for a modest fee:

He was a pillar of City's first two title-winning squads in 2012 and 2014 under Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini, respectively. Injuries steadily reduced him to the status of squad player, but his leadership qualities meant Kompany has been no less important in the remarkable run of success the club has produced since Guardiola took over in 2016.

As well as scooping all three domestic prizes this season, Kompany helped City win the Carabao Cup and Premier League title in 2018. The latter trophy was won with a record 100 points.

It's little wonder tributes have poured in for Kompany, with many connected to the game and City paying homage to one of the most influential figures behind for City becoming a powerhouse, both at home and abroad:

Kompany will be missed, but returning to his first club is a fitting career swansong for a player with this many accolades.

The only blot on Kompany's copybook is never lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy in City sky blue. He was a semi-finalist under Pellegrini in 2016, but Guardiola double act hasn't been able to lift the Citizens beyond the last eight.

Kompany is now relishing his next challenge:

In the meantime, Guardiola will be left looking for a new voice of authority among the playing staff. He may look to Silva or Aguero, who shared in all four title wins with City, while 34-year-old holding midfielder Fernandinho has the experience and tenacity to command respect from his team-mates in difficult moments.

Kompany's departure also means City will need to reinforce at the heart of defence—even with Aymeric Laporte, Nicolas Otamendi, John Stones and Eliaquim Mangala available—but the tougher job will be finding a squad leader on a par with Kompany.