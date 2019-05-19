Browns' Kareem Hunt Being Baptized Amid Suspension, Wants to Feel 'Reborn'

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is being baptized Sunday morning, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"I'm looking forward to it so I can feel reborn," Hunt said last week.

Hunt, 23, was seen on security footage pushing and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel in February 2018. The footage was released publicly this past November, and the NFL placed him on the commissioner's exempt list shortly after.

According to the NFL player personnel policy manual (h/t NFL.com): "The commissioner also has the authority to determine in advance whether a player's time on the exempt list will be finite or will continue until the commissioner deems the exemption should be lifted and the player returned to the active list."

The Chiefs also released him in late November, although Hunt was not arrested in the altercation, and no charges were filed.

The Browns later signed him in February, though he still faces an eight-game suspension to open the 2019 season. ESPN's Field Yates outlined the terms of the one-year deal: "A base salary of $645,000, a $25,000 per-game roster bonus for each game that he is active, a $55,000 offseason workout bonus."

Hunt has not seen the woman from the altercation since it occurred, but he said last week that "if I was to see her, I would like apologize to her face. But I have not had the chance to do that."

"I definitely made a mistake, and I apologize for it once again," he added.