Dwayne Bowe: Chiefs Players Are 'Rooting For' Tyreek Hill Amid Child Abuse Case

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Dwayne Bowe told TMZ Sports that Tyreek Hill's teammates are "rooting for him" while he remains indefinitely suspended by the Kansas City Chiefs amid an investigation into allegations he physically abused his son.

"When I talk to guys on the team, they're still rooting for him," Bowe said. "They're pulling for him. It's all he said, she said until the final word is out."

Hill has been indefinitely suspended since a recording of a phone conversation between he and Crystal Espinal, his fiancee, was released in April. In the recording, Espinal said their three-year-old son was "terrified" of Hill.

"You need to be terrified of me too, bitch," Hill responded. "That's why you can't keep a f–-king man."

Hill and Espinal were investigated in March after their son broke his arm, though the case had been closed before the recording was released publicly. It has since been reopened.

The child was also removed from Hill and Espinal's custody.

Hill previously pleaded guilty to domestic assault in Aug. 2015 after strangling Espinal while she was pregnant in Dec. 2014. Those charges were later expunged after Hill underwent 52 weeks of domestic violence prevention classes as part of a plea agreement.