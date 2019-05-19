PGA Championship 2019: Predictions, Live Stream and TV Coverage Hub for Sunday

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Brooks Koepka will take a record seven-shot lead into the final round of the 2019 PGA Championship on Sunday.

The American shot a par 70 on Saturday to remain on 12 under overall at Bethpage Black in New York, but his lead over the field remained the same.

His nearest competitors, Harold Varner III, Jazz Janewattananond, Luke List and Dustin Johnson, sit on five under.

Sunday PGA Championship Information

Start Time: 7:35 a.m. ET

TV: TNT (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET), CBS (2 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET), Sky Sports Golf (from 4 p.m. BST)

Live Stream: PGA.com (11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET), CBS Sports App (2 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET), Sky Go (from 4 p.m. BST)

Predictions

Koepka Seals 4th Major Title

Given how far ahead he is, anything other than a win for Koepka would be an enormous shock at this point.

Having shot 63 on Thursday and 65 on Friday, Saturday was the 29-year-old's worst day on the course so far.

He still made par, though, which has been a challenge in of itself for much of the field this year given how tricky Bethpage Black is:

It was enough to keep his opponents at arm's length, and he's been head and shoulders above them at the tournament, as golf expert Justin Ray observed:

It would take an almighty collapse for him not to defend his PGA Championship title and win his fourth major on Sunday.

That seems highly unlikely, as he has a habit of finishing tournaments strongly. Only two players on the PGA Tour have averaged a better score in final rounds this season than Koepka.

Another par round will almost certainly suffice, but don't be surprised if he manages to make more gains before the end.

Xander Schauffele Secures T2 Finish

With Koepka so far ahead and unlikely to be caught, the rest of the field know they're realistically competing for second place.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Per Golfweek's Dan Kilbridge, Xander Schauffele is acutely aware of their situation:

"You look at second place money and second place points and you go from there. It's a weird week because you never feel like you're gaining any momentum or anything, because every time you look up you're still 10-12 shots back. So it's kind of boring to be completely honest."

Schauffele has a little momentum behind him, having improved by one shot with each round after kicking off the tournament with a 70 on Thursday.

The 25-year-old enters Sunday on three under overall, two shots behind the chasing pack, and if he were to improve again on the final day he could find himself earning a share of second place.

He has enjoyed some strong finishes in his relatively brief major career, per golf writer Jason Sobel:

That includes a T2 finish at the Masters in April.

Schauffele is close behind Koepka in terms of final-round performance this season, ranked T5 on the PGA Tour.



Like his compatriot, he could be set to put in a strong showing on Sunday.