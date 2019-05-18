Steve Kerr: Keanon Lowe Stopping Armed Man Shows 'Remarkable' Courage

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr praised former Oregon Ducks star Keanon Lowe after Lowe tackled a student with a gun at Parkrose High School in Portland, Oregon, on Friday.

Kerr called it a "heroic act" and a "remarkable act of courage," per the Mercury News' Mark Medina:

The Oregonian's Jim Ryan reported a Parkrose student brought a shotgun into the school Friday. Lowe responded to the situation by bringing the student the ground and helping subdue him until authorities arrived.

Although authorities didn't confirm whether the student fired any shots, no injuries were reported.

"Incidents such as the one that occurred today strikes the worst fear in the hearts of students and parents," Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw said. "The officers and school staff worked together to respond quickly and ensure the safety of all involved. I commend the school staff member who displayed quick actions and bravery when he confronted the subject."

Lowe offered his statement Saturday on Twitter:

Kerr has been outspoken in his views on gun violence. After a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in February 2018, Kerr told reporters that "nothing has been done" to address the issue.

A month later, Kerr joined U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna for an event at a local high school in California during which they discussed gun violence and took questions from the students in attendance.

Last September, Kerr lobbied on behalf of Brady PAC, a group that is looking to support politicians "who will reject the gun lobby and put our safety first."