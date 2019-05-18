Steve Kerr: Keanon Lowe Stopping Armed Man Shows 'Remarkable' Courage

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 19, 2019

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 16: Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors looks on in game two of the NBA Western Conference Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers at ORACLE Arena on May 16, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr praised former Oregon Ducks star Keanon Lowe after Lowe tackled a student with a gun at Parkrose High School in Portland, Oregon, on Friday.

Kerr called it a "heroic act" and a "remarkable act of courage," per the Mercury News' Mark Medina:

The Oregonian's Jim Ryan reported a Parkrose student brought a shotgun into the school Friday. Lowe responded to the situation by bringing the student the ground and helping subdue him until authorities arrived.

Although authorities didn't confirm whether the student fired any shots, no injuries were reported.

"Incidents such as the one that occurred today strikes the worst fear in the hearts of students and parents," Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw said. "The officers and school staff worked together to respond quickly and ensure the safety of all involved. I commend the school staff member who displayed quick actions and bravery when he confronted the subject."

Lowe offered his statement Saturday on Twitter:

Kerr has been outspoken in his views on gun violence. After a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in February 2018, Kerr told reporters that "nothing has been done" to address the issue.

A month later, Kerr joined U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna for an event at a local high school in California during which they discussed gun violence and took questions from the students in attendance.

Last September, Kerr lobbied on behalf of Brady PAC, a group that is looking to support politicians "who will reject the gun lobby and put our safety first."

Related

    Looney Has Made Himself Millions This Postseason

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Looney Has Made Himself Millions This Postseason

    Blue Man Hoop
    via Blue Man Hoop

    Warriors Don't Need Kevin Durant... Yet

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Warriors Don't Need Kevin Durant... Yet

    Blue Man Hoop
    via Blue Man Hoop

    Quinn Cook Returns to Floor After Game to Get Shots Up

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Quinn Cook Returns to Floor After Game to Get Shots Up

    Ball Durham
    via Ball Durham

    Dubs Will Need KD in Potential NBA Finals

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Dubs Will Need KD in Potential NBA Finals

    Blue Man Hoop
    via Blue Man Hoop