Steve Kerr: Keanon Lowe Stopping Armed Man Shows 'Remarkable' Courage

Steve Kerr: Keanon Lowe Stopping Armed Man Shows 'Remarkable' CourageMay 19, 2019
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr praised former Oregon Ducks star Keanon Lowe after Lowe tackled a student with a gun at Parkrose High School in Portland, Oregon, on Friday.
Kerr called it a "heroic act" and a "remarkable act of courage," per the Mercury News' Mark Medina:
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr's full comments on @KeanonLowe stopping a school shooting at Parkrose High School here in Portland https://t.co/zMWfOtt4dn
The Oregonian's Jim Ryan reported a Parkrose student brought a shotgun into the school Friday. Lowe responded to the situation by bringing the student the ground and helping subdue him until authorities arrived.
Although authorities didn't confirm whether the student fired any shots, no injuries were reported.
"Incidents such as the one that occurred today strikes the worst fear in the hearts of students and parents," Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw said. "The officers and school staff worked together to respond quickly and ensure the safety of all involved. I commend the school staff member who displayed quick actions and bravery when he confronted the subject."
Lowe offered his statement Saturday on Twitter:
Keanon Lowe @KeanonLowe
When I signed up to be a Security Guard, Football and Track & Field Coach for Parkrose High School, I did so to guide and coach young people whose shoes I had once been in. I had no idea, that I would one day have to put my life on the line like I did yesterday for my students.
Keanon Lowe @KeanonLowe
I'm blessed to be alive and extremely happy that the students are safe. I'm not sure what's next, I haven't had the time to really think about it. But I am sure I want to be a part of the solution to school gun violence. Thank you @PortlandPolice for your help #ParkroseHighSchool
Kerr has been outspoken in his views on gun violence. After a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in February 2018, Kerr told reporters that "nothing has been done" to address the issue.
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Steve Kerr’s powerful message on the shooting massacre in Florida. https://t.co/Lo4k66JG4G
A month later, Kerr joined U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna for an event at a local high school in California during which they discussed gun violence and took questions from the students in attendance.
Last September, Kerr lobbied on behalf of Brady PAC, a group that is looking to support politicians "who will reject the gun lobby and put our safety first."
