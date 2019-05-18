Arsenal's Lucas Torreira Admits He Wants to Play for Boca Juniors 'One Day'

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Lucas Torreira only signed for Arsenal last summer, but the midfielder knows which club he will join next, Argentinian giants Boca Juniors. Torreira has made no secret of his desire to play for Boca, although it won't be anytime soon, according to the club's sporting director.

Speaking to Fox Sports (h/t Football.London's Kristan Heneage and Josh Challies), Uruguay international Torreira said: "One day, I want to play for Boca and wear their shirt. It's a dream I have had since I was a little kid. It's no secret, my family and friends know that."

Torreira is a self-confessed Boca fan, but sporting director Nicolas Burdisso isn't anticipating the Arsenal man having his wish granted in the foreseeable future: "Torreira? It is lovely to hear him talk about the club with such affection, but he's just moved to Arsenal and signing him now is impossible. It is one of those cases where the player has to make the first move. We will wait for the right moment."

The idea of Torreira staying put in north London for the time being is a welcome one for the Gunners. He has become a key figure in a squad being steadily remade by head coach Unai Emery.

The Spaniard welcomed Torreira from Sampdoria last summer as the kind of tenacious presence in the middle Arsenal had lacked for too long. The 23-year-old provided the destructive qualities Emery's men needed, particularly during the first half of the campaign.

Torreira's best performance came in a goalscoring effort during a 4-2 win over north London derby rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium back in December.

Fatigue became a problem in 2019, with Emery resting Torreira more than once. Even so, there is little doubt the diminutive destroyer is the ideal partner alongside Granit Xhaka, with his industry complementing the Switzerland international's technique.

It's a similar story whenever Torreira plays alongside Matteo Guendouzi. Also signed last summer, the 20-year-old Frenchman has the vision and creativity to unlock defences, provided he's given the protection of a minder like Torreira.

Emery needs the latter to became the fulcrum of a new-look midfield set to lose Aaron Ramsey to Serie A champions Juventus on a free transfer this summer.

Arsenal want a replacement for Ramsey and "have been offered the likes of Real Madrid's Marcos Llorente and Adrien Rabiot, who is available from Paris St Germain, while his teammate Christopher Nkunku is another option," per MailOnline's Simon Jones.

Torreira's presence alongside either Xhaka or Guendouzi will provide a secure platform allowing whoever replaces Ramsey to succeed.

It's natural for a native south American to want to join Boca, one of the continent's most successful clubs. Yet Torreira, who revealed he travelled to Madrid to watch Boca in last season's Copa Libertadores final against bitter rivals River Plate, has plenty of football left to play in the Premier League before he even contemplates his next move.

Arsenal fans have been used to key players seeking pastures new since moving into the Emirates Stadium back in 2006. Cesc Fabregas, Samir Nasri, Emmanuel Adebayor and Robin van Persie were among the notable names who moved on, but Torreira is unlikely to be following suit just yet.