Indy 500 Qualifying 2019: Start Time, TV Schedule and Pole Predictions

Indy 500 Qualifying 2019: Start Time, TV Schedule and Pole PredictionsMay 19, 2019
Bump Day and Pole Day have been combined as part of a revamped qualifying process for the 2019 Indy 500, set to be completed on Sunday.
Positions 10 through 30 were available and determined during Saturday, but Fernando Alonso is among those needing to re-qualify, after the McLaren man finished just outside the cut:
Six drivers. Three will make it into the #Indy500, and three will be bumped.
Fernando Alonso has to take on new Red Bull backed Patricio O'Ward, James Hinchcliffe, Max Chilton, and Kyle Kaiser for the chance to get into the #Indy500.
Alonso's despair was shared by James Hinchcliffe, who risks missing out on a place in the starting grid for the second year running after a costly shunt on Saturday. While Alonso and Hinchcliffe get another chance in the Last Row Shootout, Pippa Mann improved from 2018 and is assured of a place.
This was a scary moment for @Hinchtown during #Indy500 Qualifying. Listen to the crowd's applause when he climbs out of the car.
Pole is still up for grabs, with Spencer Pigot, Will Power and Ed Jones among those set to compete in the Fast Nine Shootout. Pigot posted the fastest speed during the initial qualifying runs, but he will be aware of the considerable threat posed by 2018 winner Power.
Saturday's Fastest 9 (Driver, Team, Engine and MPH Speed)
1. Spencer Pigot: Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet (230.083)
2. Will Power: Team Penske, Chevrolet (230.081)
3. Simon Pagenaud: Team Penske, Chevrolet (229.854)
4. Josef Newgarden: Team Penske, Chevrolet (229.749)
5. Colton Herta: Harding Steinbrenner Racing, Honda (229.478)
6. Ed Jones: Ed Carpenter Racing Scuderia Corsa, Chevrolet (229.440)
7. Ed Carpenter: Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet (229.349)
8. Alexander Rossi: Andretti Autosport, Honda (229.268)
9. Sebastien Bourdais: Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan, Honda (228.800)
Full results available, per the IndyCar website.
Schedule and Viewing Details
- Last Row Shootout Qualifying, 12:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. BST: NBC
- Fast Nine Shootout Qualifying, 1:15 p.m. ET/6:15 p.m. BST: NBC
- Indy 500 Practice, 3:15 p.m. ET/8:15 p.m. BST: NBCSN
Live-Streaming available, per NBC Sports.
Power to Beat Pigot for Pole
Pigot served notice when he took provisional pole by reaching a speed of "230.800mph" on his first lap, according to Motorsport.com's David Malsher. It was enough for Pigot to gain the confidence to maintain speeds the rest struggled to match throughout the session.
By the end, the Ed Carpenter Racing star had established a superb average:
Checkered Flag for @SpencerPigot ⏱ 4 Lap Avg: 230.083 📍 Current Position: 1
The idea Power will outdo his rival may be a tough sell, but one thing the Team Penske ace has on his side is consistency. In particular, Malsher was impressed with how Power handled things on a heated track during the opening session, as he "veered only from 230.433 to 229.836, the resulting average being a mere 0.002mph from Pigot’s benchmark, despite the track temperature having increased by 10degF."
It's the kind of form Power showed on this track a year ago. Few drivers can match the 38-year-old's ability to swiftly react to problems in intense moments.
Pigot only just pipped Power to provisional pole, but the latter proved in 2018 how he saves his best for when it matters most. The Fast Nine is where it will count, and Power won't waste any motion in a successful bid to snatch pole.
One thing Power will be worried about is the prospect of troublesome weather. The Indianapolis Star's Robert Peeters noted how the forecast called "for showers throughout the day."
Peeters' fellow Star writer Scott Horner shared a worrying update about what the skies might have in store:
Significantly, Peeters also reported how Saturday's results will be used to settle the Fast Nine if weather prevents it.
If so, it would be a bitter pill to swallow for Power, who nearly answered the challenge set by Pigot's early speeds on Saturday, and should have the edge in a straight race between the pair.
