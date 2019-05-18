Ada Hegerberg Leads Lyon Past Barcelona to 4th Straight Champions League Title

Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images

Ada Hegerberg bagged a hat-trick in a dominant 4-1 win for Lyon over Barcelona in the UEFA Women's Champions League final on Saturday to seal their fourth straight European title and their third treble in the last four years.

Dzsenifer Marozsan, playing in her birthplace of Budapest, opened the scoring less than five minutes into the contest before Hegerberg added three goals of her own to make it 4-0 with just 30 minutes played.

The Catalans found a late consolation goal through Asisat Oshoala.

The first real chance of the match fell to the underdogs, as England international Toni Duggan miscued a shot from a promising position and fired wide.

Lyon soon took control of proceedings, however, and grabbed the lead when local favourite Marozsan tapped home after great work from Shanice van de Sanden, drawing huge cheers from the Hungarian crowd:

It was the first goal Barcelona conceded in over 660 Champions League minutes, a record which had previously suggested Lyon may struggle to break the Catalan side down. However, Lyon mustered chance after chance, and sports writer Aaron West feared for Barcelona:

Van de Sanden proved a nightmare to defend, and she once again provided a chance on a plate for Women's Ballon d'Or holder Hegerberg to make it 2-0:

The Blaugrana looked shell-shocked, and Lyon grabbed a third before the 20-minute mark. Hegerberg again converted, with the cross into the box coming from the left side this time:

Barcelona's defence came into the contest with a fierce reputation, but they didn't live up to it in the final, as noted by Bleacher Report's Callum Mackenzie:

And things got even worse for the Catalans when Hegerberg completed her hat-trick after 30 minutes after a Lucy Bronze assist (U.S. viewers only):

Barcelona were able to stop the bleeding until the half-time whistle, but down four goals, their situation seemed hopeless as they headed for the dressing room.

The Spaniards briefly took control of possession early in the second half, but before long, Lyon started to push for goals again. Marozsan and Eugenie Le Sommer went close, but Barcelona avoided the mistakes that doomed them in the first half.

The pace of the contest dropped as the final whistle drew near, with substitute Oshoala giving the Blaugrana fans something to celebrate in the dying embers.