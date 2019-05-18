Manchester City Complete Historic Treble with 6-0 Win over Watford in FA Cup

Alex Morton/Getty Images

Manchester City became the first English club to secure a men's domestic treble after beating Watford 6-0 in the 2019 FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Raheem Sterling's hat-trick, along with goals from Gabriel Jesus, David Silva and substitute Kevin De Bruyne helped City add the trophy to the Premier League title and Carabao Cup claimed earlier this season.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.