Manchester City Complete Historic Treble with 6-0 Win over Watford in FA Cup

Manchester City Complete Historic Treble with 6-0 Win over Watford in FA CupMay 18, 2019
Manchester City became the first English club to secure a men's domestic treble after beating Watford 6-0 in the 2019 FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.
Raheem Sterling's hat-trick, along with goals from Gabriel Jesus, David Silva and substitute Kevin De Bruyne helped City add the trophy to the Premier League title and Carabao Cup claimed earlier this season.
BBC Sport @BBCSport
It's the start #MCFC were looking for. David Silva comes to the party when needed.... #FACupFinal live on @BBCOne: https://t.co/3M6nYtqc2T #MCIWAT https://t.co/Vt1F2oi7rN
The Emirates FA Cup @EmiratesFACup
🇧🇷 | @GabrielJesus33 doubles @ManCity’s lead! #EmiratesFACupFinal https://t.co/BCdAgLiGz9
The Emirates FA Cup @EmiratesFACup
❄️ | Ice cold from @DeBruyneKev! #EmiratesFACupFinal https://t.co/9DSjwvyHlB
The Emirates FA Cup @EmiratesFACup
🤙 | There’s no doubt about that one! #EmiratesFACupFinal https://t.co/QUMholcKXL
The Emirates FA Cup @EmiratesFACup
🖐 | @BernardoCSilva ➡ @Sterling7 = 5⃣ #EmiratesFACupFinal https://t.co/V24gf58upY
