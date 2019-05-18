2019 Belmont Stakes: Early Odds and Predictions Following Preakness

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Belmont Stakes is the test of champions.

All the elements needed to win in horse racing come into play in the Belmont Stakes, and the most important has to be stamina.

No race will test three-year-old throughbreds like the 1 1/2-mile Belmont Stakes, and many very good horses have seen their hopes fade on the Belmont Park home stretch.

The task of winning the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes in a five-week period seems remote, but American Pharoah did it in 2015 and Justify followed up last year.

Since Country House did not run in the Preakness due to illness after being awarded first place following the disqualification of Maximum Security, there is no opportunity for a Triple Crown winner in 2019.

War of Will (5-1) won the Preakness at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore Saturday, and trainer Mark Casse said he would confer with owner Gary Barber before a decision would be made on participating in the race. Casse, interviewed by NBC following the race, later categorized the likelihood as "probable."

The presence of horses like Tacitus, Game Winner, Master Fencer, Global Campaign, Tax, Sir Winston and Intrepid Heart should give this rest plenty of skilled horses who are capable of running impressively in Elmont, New York.

Tacitus (5-2) is trained by Bill Mott and ridden by Jose Ortiz, and was placed third in the Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security was taken down. Tacitus is the son of Tapit, and he is bred to go the distance in this race. He won the Tampa Bay Derby and the Wood Memorial, and he should have an excellent chance of finishing this race with a powerful stride.

Game Winner (4-1) is trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by Joel Rosario, and this horse is owned by Gary and Mary West. Those two own Maximum Security, and have filed suit to get the results of the Kentucky Derby overturned. Game Winner finished a close second in the Rebel Stakes and the Santa Anita Derby, and he could be ready for a big effort here. Baffert's horses have won the Belmont Stakes three times, and he should be well prepared.

Master Fencer (9-1) is a Japanese import and was a longshot runner in the Kentucky Derby. Few expected him to perform well in that race, but he was moving at a powerful rate down the stretch and finished seventh. He was ultimately placed sixth, and he could have a chance to pull of the upset if jockey Julien Leparoux can match the ride he gave him in the Derby.

Global Campaign (5-1) is the son of Curlin, and that means he is bred to go the distance in this long race. He is coming off a win in the Grade III Peter Pan at Belmont Park May 11, and that race is often used as a prep race for the Belmont Stakes. Veteran trainer Stanley Hough knows how to prepare his horse for key races, while Luis Saez is scheduled to ride Global Campaign. Saez rode Maximum Security in the Derby, and he was recently issued a two-week suspension as a result of his ride.

Tax (8-1) finished 14th in the Kentucky Derby, but much of that was the result of a poor start. He got shuffled back and was never able to mount a rally. However, Tax had been quite consistent prior to that race, with a win in the Withers and a second-place finish in the Wood Memorial.

Sir Winston (12-1) is trained by Casse, and he will have two runners if War of Will ends up running in this race. While most of Sir Winston's races have been ordinary, he was a fast-closing second to Global Campaign in the Peter Pan. If he can continue to show improvement, he could be a factor in this race.

Intrepid Heart (14-1) is trained by Todd Pletcher, a three-time winner of the Belmont Stakes. Since Intrepid Heart is another son of Tapit, the distance should suit him, but he has yet to show the racing ability to threaten in a race like this.

Predicted results

1. Tacitus is bred to go the distance and has the explosiveness to get to the front and put the competition away.

2. Global Campaign also has the stamina to finish with power, but is not quite as fast as Tacitus.

3. Master Fencer was moving fastest of all in the Derby stretch, and long Belmont Park home stretch may be to his liking.

Odds estimated by Steve Silverman.

Information regarding prospective Belmont Stakes horses courtesy of Stephen Edelson and Steven Falk of the Asbury Park Press.