PGA Championship Leaderboard 2019: Updating Results and Standings for Saturday

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistMay 18, 2019

Brooks Koepka greets spectators as he walks down to the 15th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament, Friday, May 17, 2019, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Brooks Koepka holds a massive seven-stroke lead heading into Saturday's PGA Championship action, dominating the leaderboard with a score of 12 under par.

Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott are tied for second place at five under, while Dustin Johnson leads a group of players tied for fourth on four under. Justin Rose also finds himself inside the top 10 heading into moving day but is already chasing the leader by nine shots.

Here is a look at the leaderboard after two rounds, per Sky Sports Golf:

For a live look at the updated leaderboard, visit the PGA Tour's official website by clicking here  

Koepka has been on a roll at Bethpage Black, playing record-setting golf on the tricky course:

Bethpage is where Tiger Woods won the 2002 U.S. Open as  the only player to finish below par. The high difficulty of the course was a major talking point ahead of the tournament, with Dylan Dethier of Golf.com highlighting its length, rough and bunkers among several factors that make it so challenging.

Koepka's sheer dominance is perhaps best illustrated by the comparison to Masters winner Woods:

Spieth's four-under 66 on Friday was just one shot below Koepka. That was good enough to put him in a tie with Scott, who shot six under.

Unfortunately for Spieth's fans, his improvements on Friday follow a familiar pattern for the 25-year-old this season, per CBS' Kyle Porter:

Scott's putting made all the difference on Friday, with a bogey on the 17th the only blip on his card. The Australian made birdie four times on the first five holes on Friday and will be gunning for another hot start.

Johnson's putter wasn't nearly as hot on Friday, as he was four under through the first eight holes before a series of mistakes cost him a chance at the course record. His three-under 67 kept him among the leaders, but he'll have to pick up his short game to have any chance of catching Koepka.

